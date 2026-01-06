Hyundai Plans To Deploy Humanoid Robots In Factories From 2028

Hyundai Motor Group has announced plans to deploy human-like robots across its global manufacturing operations from 2028, as major industrial and technology companies accelerate efforts to integrate humanoid robotics into their production lines.

The South Korean automaker unveiled Atlas, a humanoid robot developed by Boston Dynamics, during a presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Monday. Hyundai said it intends to integrate Atlas throughout its global factory network, including facilities in the United States.

Atlas And Factory Integration Plans

Hyundai said the Atlas robots will be introduced gradually and will take on an increasing number of tasks over time. The company described Atlas as being designed for general industrial use, with capabilities to work alongside human employees and to autonomously manage machinery.

Hyundai holds a majority stake in Boston Dynamics, which is known for developing advanced robots such as Spot, its four-legged robotic platform. According to Hyundai, Atlas is intended to reduce physical strain on workers, perform potentially dangerous tasks, and support broader adoption of robotic systems in industrial environments.

The company did not disclose how many robots it plans to deploy initially or the expected cost of the rollout.

Workforce Impact And Company Position

Speaking at CES, Hyundai vice chair Jaehoon Chang addressed concerns that humanoid robots could displace human workers. He said people would still be required for tasks such as training and supervising the robots, according to Reuters.

Hyundai’s announcement comes as other companies, including Amazon, Tesla, and Chinese automaker BYD, have also said they plan to use humanoid robots in their operations.

Tesla has invested heavily in its own humanoid robot project, Optimus, which the company has positioned as a future tool for factory and general-purpose labor.

U.S. Manufacturing And Investment Context

Hyundai said in 2025 that it would invest more than $20 billion in the United States, aligning with President Donald Trump’s push to expand domestic manufacturing. The company said the investment would support increased vehicle production, autonomous driving development, and artificial intelligence initiatives.

One of Hyundai’s key U.S. facilities is a battery plant in the state of Georgia, which it operates in partnership with LG. Hyundai has indicated that Atlas robots could be deployed at such facilities in the future.

Georgia Plant And Immigration Raid

The Georgia battery plant was the site of a major immigration enforcement action in September 2025, when U.S. authorities raided the facility and detained hundreds of workers. Among those arrested were at least 300 South Korean citizens.

Footage showing detained workers with their legs shackled prompted public backlash in South Korea. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Hyundai chief executive José Muñoz warned that the incident could discourage foreign investment in the United States.

Later that month, Washington and Seoul reached an agreement that led to the release of the detained workers. Trump later said he opposed the raid and stated that the U.S. had an understanding with other countries on the need to bring in skilled foreign workers to establish specialised facilities and train local staff.

Muñoz said in November that the White House had contacted him directly to apologise for the incident.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us