Tokyo New Year Tuna Auction Sets Record As Bluefin Sells For 510 Million Yen

A massive bluefin tuna sold for a record 510.3 million yen at the first auction of the year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market, underscoring the continued spectacle and symbolism attached to the annual New Year sale.

The 243-kilogram fish was purchased on Monday morning by Kiyomura Corp, the operator of the Sushi Zanmai restaurant chain, which has locations across Japan and overseas. The auction took place at the Toyosu Fish Market, where the year’s opening sale is known for attracting unusually high bids.

Familiar Buyer At The Top Of The Bidding

Kiyomura president Kiyoshi Kimura said the first tuna of the year is traditionally associated with good fortune, according to Kyodo News. Kimura is a regular presence at the New Year auction and has become widely known for placing aggressive bids on prized bluefin tuna.

Speaking to reporters after the sale, Kimura said he was surprised by how quickly the price escalated, according to Agence France-Presse. He said he had expected to secure the fish for less, but the bidding surged rapidly.

History Of Record Prices

Kimura has previously set auction records multiple times. He paid 56.5 million yen for a bluefin tuna in 2012 and followed that with a then-record 155 million yen bid in 2013. In 2019, he spent 333.6 million yen on another bluefin, at the time the highest price ever paid at the auction.

After that purchase, Kimura said he felt he may have gone too far. This year’s bid, however, surpassed his previous record, establishing a new high for the Toyosu auction.

Annual Auction Tradition

The first tuna auction of the year at Toyosu often sees fish sell for extraordinary sums, driven by tradition, publicity, and competition among buyers. In 2025, the opening tuna was purchased for 207 million yen by the Onodera Group, another company operating sushi restaurants, which said the fish would be served at its outlets nationwide.

The early-morning auctions have become a popular attraction for visitors to Tokyo. Monday’s event began at around 05:00 local time and drew crowds watching the rapid-fire bidding.

Tuna Served To Customers

Following the auction, the record-priced tuna was quickly processed and served at Sushi Zanmai restaurants. One customer told AFP that eating the tuna at the start of the year felt auspicious and made it feel like the year had begun on a positive note.

Featured image credits: Animalia

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.