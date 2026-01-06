Sorrento Voyage Announces Expanded Luxury Boat Tours and Proposal Experiences Along the Amalfi Coast

Sorrento Voyage, a private charter company based in Piano di Sorrento, has expanded its range of bespoke luxury boat tours and romantic experiences along the Amalfi Coast, responding to growing demand for intimate, experience-led travel in Southern Italy.

Founded by Giuseppe and Francesca, Sorrento Voyage specializes in private sea excursions designed to showcase the Amalfi Coast, Capri, and the Sorrentine Peninsula from the water. The company operates a carefully selected fleet of elegant yachts and traditional Gozzo boats, offering comfort, privacy, and an elevated onboard experience aligned with luxury coastal travel expectations. Each journey is tailored for small groups and couples seeking a refined way to explore the region.

Among its core offerings is the Capri boat tour , which allows guests to cruise around the island’s coastline aboard luxury yachts or classic Italian boats, exploring natural caves, swimming spots, and iconic landmarks. Tours often include swimming breaks, coastal sightseeing, and relaxed cruising, with itineraries customized to suit individual preferences.

In addition to sightseeing experiences, Sorrento Voyage also introduces romantic luxury travel services that have been developed over the years, particularly its Wedding proposal Amalfi Coast packages. These yacht-based proposals are planned with a focus on timing, location, and privacy, often scheduled around sunset cruises and scenic coastal settings, with coordination handled directly by the founding team.

This approach reflects broader travel preferences toward luxury travel preferences toward experience-focused tourism, where travelers prioritize personalized moments over fixed itineraries. Sorrento Voyage accommodates this by allowing customization of routes, schedules, and onboard arrangements, drawing on operational experience to adapt each proposal to individual travel plans and conditions.

Giuseppe and Francesca remain directly involved in each booking, from initial planning through execution. This hands-on approach allows the company to adapt experiences to weather conditions, seasonal changes, and individual requests while maintaining a consistent standard of service.

Operating from Piano di Sorrento, Sorrento Voyage serves visitors from Europe, North America, and Asia who are seeking luxury coastal experiences without large-group tour constraints. The company continues to develop new routes and experience formats to meet the evolving expectations of travelers visiting the Amalfi Coast.

More information about private boat tours and romantic experiences is available at https://sorrentovoyage.com .

About Sorrento Voyage

Sorrento Voyage is a family-owned private luxury travel company based in Piano di Sorrento, Italy. Founded by Giuseppe and Francesca, the company provides customized boat tours, romantic proposal experiences, and private coastal excursions across the Amalfi Coast and Capri. Sorrento Voyage focuses on small-group travel, flexible itineraries, and direct coordination to deliver personalized sea experiences in Southern Italy.