pcTattletale Founder Pleads Guilty in Rare U.S. Federal Stalkerware Case

The founder of a U.S.-based spyware company has pleaded guilty to federal charges tied to a years-long operation that enabled customers to secretly monitor phones and computers without consent.

Bryan Fleming, the founder of pcTattletale, entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in a federal court in San Diego. He admitted to charges including computer hacking, conspiracy, and the sale and advertising of surveillance software for unlawful purposes.

First federal stalkerware conviction in over a decade

The case follows a multi-year investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Investigators began probing pcTattletale in mid-2021 as part of a broader crackdown on consumer-grade surveillance software, commonly referred to as stalkerware.

Fleming’s guilty plea marks the first successful U.S. federal prosecution of a stalkerware operator in more than ten years, following the 2014 case against the creator of the spyware app StealthGenie. Authorities say the conviction could open the door to further investigations, not only into spyware operators but also those who advertise and sell such tools.

HSI said pcTattletale is one of several stalkerware websites currently under investigation.

Advertising spyware for illegal spying

pcTattletale allowed customers to secretly install software on a victim’s device, typically using knowledge of their passcode, and remotely upload messages, photos, and location data to company servers. While many stalkerware vendors claim lawful uses such as monitoring children or employees, investigators said pcTattletale stood out for explicitly marketing its software as a way to spy on romantic partners.

According to a 2022 affidavit unsealed in December 2025, Fleming knowingly assisted customers who wanted to monitor non-consenting adults. Undercover investigators also exchanged emails with Fleming, in which he supplied promotional images advertising the software as a way to “catch a cheater.”

Data breach and shutdown did not end the investigation

Fleming shut down pcTattletale in 2024 following a data breach that exposed information linked to more than 138,000 customers and their victims. Despite Fleming claiming at the time that the company was “out of business,” federal investigators were already deep into their case.

Search warrants executed in 2022 led to the seizure of items from Fleming’s Michigan home, as well as access to his financial records. Investigators found transactions exceeding $600,000 by the end of 2021.

A win for privacy advocates

Privacy campaigners welcomed the guilty plea. Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation and co-founder of the Coalition Against Stalkerware, said the case highlights how openly many spyware companies operate.

“This is because the people behind these companies so rarely face consequences,” she said, adding that she hopes the conviction will change the risk calculus for others in the industry.

Fleming is expected to be sentenced later this year.

Featured image credits: Freepik

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.