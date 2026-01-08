American Immigration Law Firm LLP Expands Services and National Reach as Immigration Policy Shifts Intensify Need for Strategic Legal Advocacy

As the United States immigration system undergoes rapid transformation marked by evolving enforcement priorities, inconsistent processing times, and heightened scrutiny, American Immigration Law Firm LLP (AILF) continues to expand its role as a trusted legal advocate for individuals, families, and businesses navigating an increasingly complex immigration landscape.

Based in California and serving clients nationwide, AILF is a bilingual, multicultural immigration law firm providing personalized representation across the full spectrum of U.S. immigration law — from employment- and family-based visas to asylum, deportation defense, and pathways to citizenship. In response to growing demand, the firm has announced plans to open future offices in New York, NY and Dallas, TX, strengthening its national footprint.

A Shifting Immigration Climate Demands Precision and Prepared Advocacy

Recent developments underscore the urgency for experienced legal counsel. Federal agencies continue to face significant backlogs, with millions of pending cases across immigration courts and USCIS. At the same time, applicants encounter increased Requests for Evidence (RFEs), heightened enforcement activity, and inconsistent adjudication timelines across visa categories.

While some applications — such as naturalization — have seen improved processing times, others, including removal of conditions and humanitarian relief, remain subject to prolonged delays. These disparities place heightened importance on strategic case preparation, compliance, and advocacy.

Leadership Rooted in Immigrant Experience

American Immigration Law Firm LLP is co-led by Mariano F. Herrera and Juliette A. Potter, a husband-and-wife legal team whose own immigrant journeys inform the firm’s client-centered approach.

Mariano “Mario” F. Herrera, Senior Partner, emigrated from El Salvador and is widely respected for his work in high-stakes immigration litigation. He is known for handling complex asylum cases, cancellation of removal, and deportation defense, and for successfully advocating before immigration judges and government prosecutors. Fluent in English and Spanish, Attorney Herrera brings a deeply personal understanding of the consequences immigration outcomes have on families and lives.

Juliette A. Potter, Partner and Immigration Attorney, brings more than two decades of international legal experience. Prior to practicing U.S. immigration law, she served as a Barrister in the United Kingdom and an Attorney-at-Law in the Caribbean, before becoming licensed in New York and appearing before U.S. Federal Immigration Courts. She is particularly experienced in employment and investment-based immigration, including E-1 and E-2 visas, EB-1 petitions, and EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) cases. Her advanced academic training, including an LL.M., supports the firm’s strategic, globally informed legal solutions.

Together, their leadership reflects a shared mission: combining empathy with rigorous legal advocacy to help clients build secure futures in the United States.

Comprehensive Immigration Services

American Immigration Law Firm LLP offers full-scope immigration representation, including:

Business & Employment Immigration

O-1 extraordinary ability visas, L-1 intra-company transfers, PERM labor certification, EB-1, EB-2 (including NIW), and EB-3 green cards

Family-Based Immigration

Marriage-based green cards, K-1 fiancé visas, I-130 petitions, and adjustment of status

Humanitarian Relief

Asylum (affirmative and defensive), U visas, and VAWA petitions

Naturalization & Citizenship

Guidance from lawful permanent residence to U.S. citizenship

The firm has successfully guided professionals, investors, families, and humanitarian applicants from across Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and beyond through complex immigration processes.

Positioning for the Future

With immigration policy debates continuing at the national level — including proposed changes affecting work visas, enforcement priorities, and long-term residency — AILF emphasizes the importance of maintaining lawful status, understanding evolving interpretations, and planning proactively for citizenship and stability.

As the firm expands into new markets, its focus remains unchanged: individualized strategy, cultural understanding, and prepared advocacy.

