Global Bank Market Values Rise To $6.1 Trillion By End Of Q4 2025

The combined market value of the world’s 25 largest banks increased 35.8% year on year to $6.1 trillion by the end of the fourth quarter on 31 December 2025, supported by steady earnings, sustained interest rates, and stronger investor demand for bank stocks, according to data from GlobalData.

Broad Gains Across Major Regions

The increase was recorded across North America, Europe, and parts of Asia. GlobalData said higher-for-longer interest rates and consistent earnings performance helped underpin bank valuations, while investor confidence was also supported by policy measures and signs of improving asset quality, despite an uneven global economic recovery.

Chinese Banks Retain Top-Tier Positions

Chinese banks remained firmly placed among the global leaders. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ranked third worldwide, with its market value rising 14.7% to $376.3 billion.

Agricultural Bank of China recorded a larger increase of 48.7%, reaching $373.5 billion and narrowing the gap with its bigger peers. China Construction Bank saw its market value grow 26.8% to $269 billion, although it slipped to eighth place globally.

Bank of China increased 10.2% to $244.1 billion and maintained its position in tenth place.

Asia-Pacific Banks Show Strong Growth

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reported a 33.2% increase in market value to $189.2 billion. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 32.5% to $124.8 billion.

Singapore’s DBS Group increased 36.5% to $124.4 billion. In India, HDFC Bank grew 7.1% to $169.7 billion, remaining among the largest banks in emerging markets.

Outlook Entering 2026

GlobalData said banks are entering 2026 with a more stable outlook, supported by strong capital positions and improved risk controls.

However, the firm warned that slower economic growth, expected interest rate cuts, and continued pressures in areas such as commercial real estate could affect margins, particularly for some regional lenders in the United States.

