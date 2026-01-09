DMR News

TS Window Films Confirms Its Security Film Protects Customer Home From Burglars

ByEthan Lin

Jan 9, 2026

TS Window Films, a firm that specialises in installing security control window films, is reporting that its product has successfully repelled opportunist burglars at a customer’s property. Despite the fact that the glass was broken in the attempt to enter the property, the company’s film remained impervious, preventing thieves from gaining access to the interior.

“The burglars were deterred by having our security window film installed,” a company spokesperson said. “It’s confirmation that the product works as intended and provides genuine protection for homeowners and their families. Burglars attempted to gain access through a bifold door of one of our customers’ properties. But after several failed attempts they left the property and moved on. Although the glass is still broken, the thieves are unable to gain access to the property.”

Security film is completely transparent and does not affect the look of the glass whatsoever. It is a clean and minimal disruptive process to have the film installed. It can be installed quickly and affordably at home owners’ requests, meaning exceptional protection is available to anybody who decides to try the product on their own.

TS Window Films designs its security window films with a special type of laminate and adhesive. The combination of these materials protects against even persistent attempts to enter a property through the windows. For the vast majority of criminals, this is sufficient deterrent to compel them to move on to easier targets that don’t require as much effort.

Security window film is a formidable barrier to most burglars. The majority of criminals want to be in and out as quickly as possible instead of needing to use tools to break through strong materials. Furthermore, smashing a window with a sledgehammer draws attention and means burglars must remain on properties for longer, increasing the risk of getting caught.

TS Window Films says it can supply fully trained, professional installers to expertly fit a variety of security window films on properties throughout the areas it covers in Sussex, Kent and Surrey. The firm also offers additional technologies like UV filtering to protect interior furnishings from sunlight.

