EcoToppers Marks 50,000 Customer Milestone as Australians Turn to Sustainable Sleep Solutions

ByEthan Lin

Jan 12, 2026

EcoToppers, an Australian-owned online bedding retailer, has reached a significant business milestone, surpassing 50,000 customers nationwide. The company reports that this growth corresponds with a broader shift in consumer behavior, as more households opt to upgrade existing mattresses with high-performance bamboo layers rather than investing in costly replacements.

With the rising cost of living, the company’s flagship Organic Bamboo Mattress Topper has seen increased uptake from consumers seeking affordable, commercial-grade sleep improvements. By focusing on organic materials that offer natural temperature regulation, the brand has positioned itself as a key alternative to traditional synthetic bedding.

Addressing the Need for Thermal Comfort

A primary driver of the company’s sales is the Australian climate. Standard memory foam toppers often retain body heat, leading to discomfort during warmer months. EcoToppers utilizes organic bamboo fabric featuring a micro-gap structure, which promotes airflow and moisture wicking. This natural engineering offers a tangible solution for sleepers struggling with overheating.

Key Product Features

  • Orthopaedic Support: The 5cm plush layer is designed to revitalize aging mattresses and alleviate pressure on joints.
  • Hypoallergenic Design: Bamboo’s natural properties provide a barrier against dust mites and bacteria, catering to asthma and allergy sufferers.
  • Secure Fit: A 50cm deep elastic skirt ensures the topper integrates seamlessly with mattresses of all depths, preventing shifting.

Accessibility and Logistics

EcoToppers continues to support specialized needs through NDIS-compliant invoicing, ensuring accessibility for participants requiring pressure-relieving support surfaces. The company operates an online-only model with free shipping across Australia and a 90-day money-back guarantee, allowing customers to trial the product risk-free.

For more information on the product range, visit https://www.ecotoppers.com.au/.

About EcoToppers

EcoToppers is a Sydney-based retailer specializing in sustainable, luxury bedding. The company focuses on organic bamboo products that deliver superior comfort and temperature regulation while minimizing environmental impact.

