Netflix Expands Video Podcast Lineup With Shows Led By Pete Davidson And Michael Irvin

Netflix is increasing its investment in video podcasts by adding two original series hosted by comedian Pete Davidson and former NFL player Michael Irvin, as the company continues to build a catalog aimed at competing for podcast viewing time.

New Original Video Podcasts Announced

Netflix said on Wednesday that it will debut two subscriber-only video podcasts on its platform. Michael Irvin’s show, titled “The White House,” will begin streaming on January 19, followed by “The Pete Davidson Show,” which premieres on January 30.

The company said both projects are built around the established audiences of their hosts. Davidson already has two comedy specials on Netflix that have drawn strong viewership, while Irvin previously appeared prominently in Netflix’s documentary series “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.”

Format And Release Schedules

“The Pete Davidson Show” will feature informal conversations filmed in Davidson’s garage and will include appearances by friends and guests. Episodes will be released weekly on Fridays.

Irvin’s “The White House” will focus on sports news, analysis, and commentary. The show will stream twice a week and include guest co-hosts, including former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Growing Podcast Catalog On Netflix

The two originals will join Netflix’s expanding slate of video podcasts, which already includes licensed content from media partners such as iHeartMedia, Spotify, and Barstool Sports. Titles available through those agreements include “Dear Chelsea,” “My Favorite Murder,” and “The Ringer.”

Under the licensing arrangements, these shows are not offered in full on YouTube, making Netflix the primary platform for complete episodes.

Competition With YouTube And Audience Scale

Netflix’s podcast push comes as the company seeks to compete with YouTube in the podcast viewing market. In 2025, viewers watched more than 700 million hours of podcasts per month on living room devices, according to figures cited by Netflix.

Despite the increase in viewing time, Netflix remains at an early stage in building its podcast library. Millions of podcasts are already available across platforms such as YouTube and Spotify, creating a crowded landscape that presents challenges for audience growth.

Executive Commentary On Podcast Strategy

Netflix chief technology officer Elizabeth Stone discussed the company’s podcast plans at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 in October. She said the expansion into video podcasts is part of Netflix’s broader effort to test new interactive content formats.

