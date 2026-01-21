The Assurance Network Expands Services and Wins Statewide Award

Empowering Families with Personalized Insurance Solutions

The Assurance Network, is an independent insurance agency dedicated to guiding families through life’s major decisions, announces the expansion of its services across Virginia. The agency now offers broader support in health, financial planning, and senior care, while also celebrating its recent recognition as the Best Insurance Agency in Virginia of 2025 by the Evergreen Awards.

At the Assurance Network, we specialize in Medicare, health insurance, life insurance, insurance alternatives, retirement solutions, college planning, and senior housing placement.

We understand that navigating insurance and financial decisions can feel overwhelming. That’s why our approach is centered on clear communication, compassionate service, and personalized guidance. Every family’s needs are different, and we take the time to listen, explain options, and design solutions that truly fit.

As an independent agency partnering with multiple carriers, we are not tied to a single company. This allows us to compare plans and benefits, ensuring that individuals and families always receive the solutions best suited to their unique goals and circumstances.

At The Assurance Network, our mission is simple: to bring peace of mind by helping you make confident decisions for today and for the future.

Recognized as Virginia’s Best Insurance Agency

In 2025, the Assurance Network received the Evergreen Award for Best Insurance Agency in Virginia. This recognition highlights the agency’s commitment to ethical practices, personalized planning, and client-focused service. The award reflects the impact that the Assurance Network has had on families throughout the state, offering trusted guidance in health, life, and financial planning.

Founder Tasha Lee, noted that the award underscores the agency’s mission: “Our goal has always been to ensure that families feel supported, informed, and confident in their decisions. Being recognized in this way reinforces that we are making a difference in the communities we serve.”

Addressing Gaps in Traditional Insurance Services

The Assurance Network was founded with a strong awareness of the challenges families face in selecting appropriate coverage. Many clients had previously been placed in plans that overlooked essential prescriptions or providers. In response, the Assurance Network established a model based on transparency, advocacy, and individualized support.

Through careful planning, the agency ensures that policies align with each client’s unique needs, eliminating costly oversights. This process offers clarity in areas where confusion has long been the norm.

Services Tailored to Every Stage of Life

The Assurance Network provides solutions designed to support families at different life stages:

Medicare Solutions: Helping seniors navigate Medicare while ensuring that coverage includes preferred doctors and prescription needs.

Helping seniors navigate Medicare while ensuring that coverage includes preferred doctors and prescription needs. ACA Health Insurance: Offering affordable plans for individuals and families with specific health requirements.

Offering affordable plans for individuals and families with specific health requirements. Life Insurance: Securing futures with policies that protect loved ones and create long-term stability.

Securing futures with policies that protect loved ones and create long-term stability. College Planning: Assisting families in preparing financially for higher education through budgeting, financial aid, and scholarships.

Assisting families in preparing financially for higher education through budgeting, financial aid, and scholarships. Senior Housing Placement: Supporting families in finding safe, comfortable, and cost-effective senior living arrangements.

Each service includes step-by-step guidance so families can make informed decisions with confidence.

Commitment to Relationships and Community Impact

Unlike agencies focused on transactions, the Assurance Network prioritizes long-term client relationships. The agency continues to work with families over the years, providing support as circumstances evolve.

“Our approach is rooted in integrity, compassion, education, and service,” said Tasha Lee. “Every family deserves access to trusted guidance, and we strive to be that resource for them.”

This philosophy extends to community involvement. The Assurance Network’s services not only helps individuals but also strengthens families and communities by fostering financial preparedness and security.

Expansion to Other States

In addition to expanding services across Virginia, the Assurance Network is proudly serving families in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. With this wide reach, the Assurance Network is committed to providing personalized, ethical, and compassionate insurance services to families nationwide.

About Assurance Network

The Assurance Network is an independent insurance agency based in Virginia, specializing in Medicare, ACA health insurance, life insurance, college planning, and senior housing placement. Founded by Tasha Lee, the agency has grown to serve clients across multiple states. With a mission grounded in integrity, compassion, and education, the Assurance Network works to ensure that every client receives personalized guidance and achieves peace of mind for the future.

Media Contact:

Tasha Lee

Founder, Assurance Network

Email: info@assurance-network.com

Website: assurance-network.com

LinkedIn: Assurance Network

Facebook: TheAssuranceNetwork