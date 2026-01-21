DMR News

Equip Recycling in Macon, GA Unveils New Website Offering Businesses Advanced Electronics Recycling Solutions

Equip Recycling, a trusted leader in sustainable technology management and e-waste recovery, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. Visit Equip Recycling to explore the new platform, which provides residents and businesses with simple, secure access to electronics recycling, data destruction, and environmentally responsible disposal services.

“Technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and with that comes an increased responsibility to recycle safely,” said Chad Jordan, Business Development Manager. “Our mission is to make electronics recycling as accessible and transparent as possible, ensuring every client can dispose of old devices responsibly and with complete data security.”

The updated website highlights Equip Recycling’s specialized services, including computer, desktops, laptops, servers and switches recycling, IT asset management, and data destruction. Businesses and individuals can now explore detailed service information, schedule pickups, and learn how the company ensures compliance with environmental and data protection standards. Visit https://equiprecycling.com/electronics-recycling/ for details on accepted devices and collection options.

In addition to general recycling, Equip Recycling provides certified hard drive shredding and destruction services designed to protect sensitive information and meet corporate compliance requirements. The company’s secure chain-of-custody process guarantees that all electronic media are properly destroyed, preventing data leaks and protecting client privacy. Discover more at https://equiprecycling.com/hard-drive-shredding-hard-drive-destruction/.

With operations headquartered in Macon, Georgia, Equip Recycling continues to lead the way in responsible e-waste management across the Southeast. The company’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer education reinforces its position as a trusted partner for both individuals and organizations seeking to minimize their environmental impact.

