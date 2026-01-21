DMR News

Coker Methodist Church Announces Address Update for San Antonio Campus

Jan 21, 2026

Coker Methodist Church, a family-oriented congregation serving the San Antonio community since 1883, announces that its primary campus address is now listed as 14630 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78216.

The church remains in its long-standing physical location. This update reflects a recent roadway name change and is intended to ensure improved accuracy across digital maps, GPS navigation services, and postal delivery systems. The updated listing will help visitors and members more easily locate the campus using modern navigation tools, including the official Coker Methodist Church Address.

Continued Commitment to Community and Faith

“We want our neighbors and church family to know we’re still right here,” said Jennifer Clauser, Communications Director at Coker Methodist Church. “Our campus has not moved—we’re simply updating our address so everyone can find us easily. Whether you’ve worshiped with us for years or you’re searching for a place to belong, we invite you to come see how God is at work.”

For decades, worship at Coker Methodist Church has been the heartbeat of its community, offering meaningful worship experiences, Bible studies, and ministries for all ages. Weekly services include chapel, traditional, and contemporary worship at 8:00 AM, 9:30 AM, and 11:00 AM.

Spanish-language services and bilingual programs continue to be held in the Gibbs Building. The church’s Hope Arise community on Overlook Parkway in Stone Oak remains unaffected by this update and will continue regular gatherings and programming.

Address Update Details

  • New mailing & GPS address: 14630 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78216
  • Previous address: 231 E. North Loop Road, San Antonio, TX 78216
  • Reason for change: Renaming of the adjacent roadway, resulting in updated street numbering
  • Effective date: January 2026

Community members and first-time visitors are encouraged to explore worship times, ministries, and upcoming events through the church’s Plan Your Visit page.

