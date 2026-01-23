Snap Settles Social Media Addiction Lawsuit Ahead Of Trial

Days before a scheduled trial, Snap reached a settlement in a lawsuit that accused the company of designing its social media platform in ways that foster addiction and harm users’ mental health, according to reports from multiple outlets.

Settlement Announced In California Court

According to The New York Times, the settlement was announced Tuesday in the California Superior Court in Los Angeles County. The case was brought by a 19-year-old plaintiff identified in court documents as K.G.M., who alleged that Snap designed algorithms and product features that encouraged compulsive use and contributed to mental health issues. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

In a brief statement, Snap said, “The Parties are pleased to have been able to resolve this matter in an amicable manner.” The company did not provide additional details about the agreement.

Broader Lawsuits Against Social Media Platforms

The lawsuit against Snap is part of a wider group of cases that target major social media platforms over claims tied to addiction and youth mental health. The complaints also name Meta, YouTube, and TikTok. No settlements have been announced with those companies, and Snap remains a defendant in other similar cases that are still pending.

Court filings referenced in the ongoing lawsuits state that Snap employees raised internal concerns about potential risks to teen mental health dating back at least nine years. Snap has said these internal communications were selectively presented and taken out of context.

Allegations And Comparisons Raised By Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs in the cases have drawn comparisons to lawsuits filed against tobacco companies in the 1990s, commonly known as Big Tobacco litigation. They argue that social media companies obscured information about potential harms while promoting features designed to keep users engaged. According to The New York Times, those features include infinite scroll, auto-play video, and algorithmic recommendation systems, which plaintiffs link to depression, eating disorders, and self-harm.

Snap Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel had been scheduled to testify in the trial. The case was set to become the first social media addiction lawsuit involving a major platform to be heard by a jury. No social media company has lost an addiction-related case at trial so far.

Remaining Cases And Legal Arguments

The remaining lawsuit against Meta, TikTok, and YouTube is expected to proceed, with jury selection scheduled to begin next Tuesday, January 27. Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify during the proceedings.

Legal experts cited in coverage have said that if plaintiffs succeed, the cases could result in settlements worth billions of dollars and could require companies to change how their platforms are designed. The companies have defended themselves by arguing that features such as algorithmic recommendations, push notifications, and infinite scroll resemble editorial decisions made by newspapers and are protected speech under the First Amendment.

Featured image credits: Pickpik

