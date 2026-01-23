Court Filings Raise Concerns Over DOGE Access To Social Security Data For Election Challenges

Two members of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency may have accessed and shared Social Security numbers in connection with efforts to support an advocacy group seeking to overturn election results in certain U.S. states, according to newly filed court documents.

Corrections To Prior Testimony Surface New Allegations

The disclosure emerged through a set of corrections to earlier testimony submitted by senior officials at the Social Security Administration in ongoing legal disputes over DOGE’s access to sensitive agency data. The issue was first reported by Politico.

The court filings do not identify the two DOGE members involved, nor do they name the advocacy group referenced in the documents.

Request To Analyze Voter Rolls

According to the filings, in March 2025 a political advocacy group contacted two DOGE members who were working within the Social Security Administration. The group requested assistance analyzing state voter rolls that it had obtained, according to a written statement submitted by Elizabeth Shapiro, a Justice Department official.

“The advocacy group’s stated aim was to find evidence of voter fraud and to overturn election results in certain States,” Shapiro wrote.

Following those communications, one of the DOGE members, acting in the capacity of an SSA employee, signed and sent a document described as a “Voter Data Agreement” to the advocacy group.

Possible Use Of Restricted Data And External Servers

Shapiro stated that the DOGE members may have accessed private information that a court had already ruled was off-limits at the time. The documents also indicate that data may have been shared using unapproved third-party servers.

“At this time, there is no evidence that SSA employees outside of the involved members of the DOGE Team were aware of the communications with the advocacy group,” Shapiro wrote. She added that other SSA staff were also unaware of the existence of the Voter Data Agreement.

It remains unclear whether any data was ultimately shared. However, Shapiro wrote that email communications suggest DOGE members could have been asked to assist the advocacy group by accessing SSA data in order to match it against voter rolls.

Hatch Act Referrals And Prior Court Orders

According to the court filings, the SSA referred the two DOGE employees for potential violations of the Hatch Act, which restricts federal employees from using their official positions to engage in political activities.

The new details follow earlier legal action taken last year, when a federal judge ordered that DOGE members be blocked from accessing SSA systems. Those systems contain Social Security numbers, medical records, driver’s license numbers, tax information, and other sensitive personal data.

Subsequently, an SSA whistleblower alleged that DOGE uploaded hundreds of millions of Social Security records to a cloud server that was vulnerable to exposure.

