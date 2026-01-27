Synido Amplifies Creativity at The NAMM Show 2026, Showcasing Next-Gen Wireless Music Gear

Synido, a brand dedicated to empowering the next generation of content creators with vibrant and intuitive music production tools, successfully concluded its dynamic presence at The NAMM Show 2026. At its prominent booth #10000 in the Anaheim Convention Center, Synido captivated thousands of attendees by demonstrating its philosophy of seamless, wireless creation through a focused lineup: the newly launched Synido Live Dock A30 Portable Wireless Mixing & Recording System, the acclaimed Live Dock A20 ultra-compact audio interface, and its versatile wireless MIDI controllers, the TempoKEY W25 keyboard and TempoPAD C16 MIDI controller.

The booth became a hub for hands-on demos and workflow discussions, with visitors exploring how Synido’s gear dissolves the traditional barriers between inspiration and execution. A popular interactive activity further energized the space, allowing musicians to experience the intuitive, “plug-and-play” spirit that defines the brand.

Redefining Portability and Workflow: The Synido Wireless Ecosystem

For modern creators, the studio is no longer a fixed room but any space where inspiration strikes. Synido’s NAMM Show 2026 showcase addressed this shift head-on, presenting a cohesive ecosystem designed for mobility without compromise.

The star of the show was the Live Dock A30 , a groundbreaking 5.8 GHz wireless audio interface that reimagines cable-free recording and live streaming. Its ultra-low latency and stable transmission over 20 meters solve the critical pain points of wireless audio, making it a reliable professional tool. Features like built-in reverb, dedicated sound modes (Guitar, Piano, Drums), and Bluetooth backing track support empower solo performers and streamers to craft polished, broadcast-ready sound instantly. Paired with its 6-hour battery life, the A30 embodies the true meaning of a portable recording studio.

Alongside it, the Live Dock A20 reinforced Synido’s commitment to simplicity. This ultra-compact, plug-and-play audio interface eliminates the tedious post-production sync of audio and video—a common time sink for video content creators. By allowing direct connection of instruments like guitars or DJ mixers to a camera or smartphone, it delivers studio-quality 24-bit/96kHz audio for punchy, detailed sound directly into content, perfect for mobile music production and live streaming.

Wireless Control Unleashed: MIDI for the Modern Creator

Synido’s wireless philosophy extends deeply into control surfaces. The TempoKEY W25 Wireless MIDI Keyboard is a feature-packed 25-key solution that offers complete hardware programmability, freeing users from computer dependency. Its intelligent music theory tools (Scale Mode, Chord Mode) lower the barrier to music creation, while seamless relative encoders and independent pad channel assignment provide deep, glitch-free integration with major DAWs like Ableton Live, Logic Pro, Cubase, and FL Studio. Built with a road-ready durable shell, it’s designed for both the touring musician and the daily studio grind.

Complementing the keyboard is the TempoPAD C16 Wireless MIDI Controller, a device built on a minimalist creative philosophy. Its Bluetooth MIDI flexibility and deep, multi-bank MIDI mapping make it an ideal companion for sampling workflows, notably with apps like Koala Sampler. Practical features like a built-in step sequencer, customizable note repeat, and long-life lithium battery cement its role as the centerpiece of an ultimate portable setup, a sentiment echoed by creators seeking efficient, wire-free expression.

A Vision Resonating with a New Generation

Synido’s product philosophy directly reflects its core vision: to embody vibrancy and align with the dynamic spirit of a younger generation passionate about sharing life online. By designing trendy, adored music products that prioritize an unparalleled sound and music production experience, Synido is not just selling gear—it’s enabling a global movement of creators to spread their voices and music with professional ease.

“The energy and feedback at NAMM 2026 have been incredible,” said a Synido spokesperson at the event. “Seeing so many musicians, streamers, and producers immediately connect with our tools validates our mission. We’re here to provide the intuitive, high-quality, and wireless solutions that today’s creative lifestyles demand.”

About Synido:

Synido creates vibrant, intuitive music production tools for the next generation of content creators. Driven by a passion for empowering online sharing, we design trend-setting audio interfaces and MIDI controllers that deliver exceptional sound and seamless workflows. Our mission is to equip every creator with the gear to express themselves and share their music with the world effortlessly.