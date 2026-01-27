DataFacilitator: Redefining B2B Data Sourcing for Global Sales Teams

The need for fresh, actionable business data has never been more pressing. With the increasing complexity of sales processes and the growing demand for high-quality leads, companies around the world face a significant challenge: outdated, incomplete, or inaccessible data that hinders growth and results in wasted resources. To address these issues head-on, DataFacilitator, a global B2B data provider, has launched a revolutionary approach to delivering structured, on-demand business data for sales, marketing, and growth teams worldwide.

With a focus on flexibility, transparency, and speed, DataFacilitator delivers clean, usable data sets tailored to each client’s specific needs. Unlike traditional subscription-based data platforms that offer generic, bundled lists, DataFacilitator empowers clients to request the exact data they need, by country, industry, or target profile, and receive it in a matter of hours. This model eliminates the frustrations of subscriptions, opaque pricing, and long-term contracts that have traditionally bogged down B2B data procurement.

The Problem with Traditional Data Models: Overcomplication and Hidden Costs

Many businesses are familiar with the limitations of traditional data platforms that rely on monthly subscriptions, bundled packages, and vague promises of “data intelligence.” These models often come with hidden fees, long wait times for data updates, and limited flexibility.

According to Mustafa Yardimci, Founder/Director of DataFacilitator, “Most outbound and growth campaigns fail because the underlying data is outdated, incomplete, or locked behind rigid pricing models. We built DataFacilitator to remove every obstacle between data and revenue. Our clients get the exact data they need without the usual complications.”

DataFacilitator’s straightforward, fixed pricing model, set at just €0.20 per lead, removes the friction typically associated with B2B data sourcing. Clients can confidently plan their outreach campaigns without worrying about unpredictable costs or hidden charges, while also knowing exactly what to expect in terms of data quality and delivery.

The Power of Request-Based Data: Fresh, Relevant, and Timely

One of the key differentiators of DataFacilitator is its request-based data model. Instead of relying on outdated, recycled databases, clients submit their data requirements, and DataFacilitator delivers freshly curated, sector-specific leads based on those specifications. This ensures that businesses receive only relevant, up-to-date contact information, tailored to their specific market and target profile.

“The old approach of selling pre-packaged lists no longer works in today’s fast-paced, data-driven world,” said Yardimci. “Our clients are able to transition seamlessly from data collection to deal execution in record time. The data is fresh, and the speed of delivery enables them to take immediate action.”

By providing data that is directly usable for outbound sales and marketing efforts, DataFacilitator helps businesses bypass the common delays caused by waiting for outdated information to be cleaned or verified.

Why Transparency Builds Trust: Know What You’re Getting Before You Buy

Unlike many data providers that operate behind complex dashboards or use vague “AI” promises, DataFacilitator offers an unprecedented level of transparency. Clients are able to view a screen recording of the dataset before purchase, ensuring they know exactly what they will receive. This commitment to transparency fosters trust and ensures that there are no surprises when it comes to quality or quantity.

“Our business model is rooted in clarity,” said Yardimci. “We want our clients to be empowered with the exact data they need without the usual uncertainties. Our clients can see the data before they buy, making their decision-making process easier and more informed.”

Supporting High-Value Deals with Custom-Built Data

DataFacilitator’s custom-built datasets are designed to support high-volume, targeted outreach campaigns. For instance, a recent project involving the delivery of 380,000 B2B cold leads to a client in the solar energy sector in Belgium. The dataset, which spanned multiple business segments including farmers, SMEs, and industrial companies, played a pivotal role in helping the client convert outreach into multiple high-value commercial solar deals.

“This is a perfect example of how clean, structured B2B data directly supports scalable revenue growth,” Yardimci emphasized. “When businesses can rely on accurate, targeted leads, they can confidently scale their efforts and drive better outcomes.”

The Shift from Data Ownership to Usability

The core of DataFacilitator’s approach lies in the shift from data ownership to data usability. While traditional data models focus on the notion of owning a vast amount of data, DataFacilitator places greater importance on usability. This focus allows clients to make the most of their data immediately, facilitating faster decision-making and execution.

As businesses across the globe continue to navigate the complexities of modern sales and marketing strategies, DataFacilitator remains committed to offering data solutions that are simple, effective, and built for real-world success. The company’s mission is clear: make high-quality business data available, with no friction, so that clients can focus on what matters most, growing their business.

Award Recognition: Best B2B Cold Lead Generation Service Worldwide of 2026

DataFacilitator is honored to receive the prestigious “ Best B2B Cold Lead Generation Service Worldwide of 2026 ” award from Best of Best Review. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to excellence in providing high-quality, fresh, and actionable B2B data to sales and marketing teams globally.

The award highlights DataFacilitator’s innovative approach to B2B data sourcing, with a focus on fresh, custom-built datasets and a transparent, request-based model. The company’s ability to deliver data within 24 hours and its fixed, transparent pricing structure have set new industry standards, making it a go-to partner for businesses looking to optimize their sales outreach.

Mustafa Yardimci, Founder/Director of DataFacilitator, expressed his gratitude, stating, “This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and our commitment to delivering the most relevant, usable, and timely B2B data. We’re proud to be making a tangible difference for our clients in accelerating their sales processes.”

