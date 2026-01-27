Bespoke Merchandise Launches 24 Hour Express Catalog, Empowering Marketing Managers with Instant Promotional Products

Bespoke Merchandise, a leader in promotional products and conference merchandise industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new service, the 24 hour and 3 Day service catalogue. This service offers marketing managers a cutting-edge solution for any last minute needs for a promotion, helping them get branded promotional products in as soon as 24 hours.

With the new Express Catalog, Bespoke Merchandise continues their commitment to innovation by offering a fast ready-to-function branded promotional products that empowers businesses and individuals to meet any marketing needs and deadlines. Whether they are in need of drinkware, stationery, tech, apparel, homeware, or other miscellaneous promotional products, the Express Catalogue is capable of providing a 24 Hour or a 3 Day Service.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new Exclusive 24 Hour / 3 Day Express Catalogue, which reflects our dedication to addressing the evolving needs of our clients. This service is tailored to provide Marketing Managers with instant products, ensuring that they stay ahead in plans and deadlines. Whether you are looking for promotional tote bags or promotional bamboo pens or promotional travel mugs , our express 24 hour service will get you the branded promotional products that you need” said spokesperson Jake from Bespoke Merchandise.

The new service includes 100’s of promotional products, allowing users to choose items that suite their branding needs. With this fast turn around time, their express catalogue is in line with the demands of the promotional products market in Australia.

About Bespoke Merchandise

“We’re more than just a supplier — we’re your personalised promo merch concierge. We help businesses across Australia bring their brand to life with high-quality custom merchandise that makes a lasting impression. Whether you’re preparing for a conference, trade show, corporate event, or promotional campaign, we work with you to select, customise and deliver the perfect branded products to meet your goals” says Jake from Bespoke Merchandise.

From eco-friendly giveaways and practical everyday essentials to tech gear and premium branded items, their curated range is designed to boost visibility, engagement and brand recall long after the event ends. With expert guidance on custom printing, embroidery and finishing options, they take the guesswork out of promo products — so their client can focus on what matters most: connecting with the audience.

They pride on reliable service, competitive pricing and attention to detail at every stage of the process. No matter the size of the business or order, their team is committed to delivering promotional merchandise that reflects the customer’s brand values and leaves a memorable impression.

At Bespoke Merchandise, it’s not just about great products — their concierge service is designed to help the customer tell their story through thoughtful, memorable branded promotional products.

For more information about Bespoke Merchandise and the launch of the 24 Hour Express Catalogue, visit https://bespokemerchandise.com.au/ .