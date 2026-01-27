Christa Ahrsdahl Announces Rebel Babe Fitness, a Bold New Book Redefining Strength, Health, and Self Trust for Women

Fitness coach, author, and women’s health advocate Christa Ahrsdahl (formerly known professionally as Christa Pepper) announces the release of Rebel Babe Fitness: Live Life By Your Rules, Your Way, With No Apologies, a bold new book for women who are done with rigid fitness rules, burnout culture, and the belief that they are the problem.

A Radical Approach to Health and Fitness

Blending evidence-based education with years of real-world coaching experience, Ahrsdahl presents a radically different approach to health, one rooted in sustainability, self-trust, and real life, rather than perfection or punishment.

Ahrsdahl’s Education and Experience

Christa’s work is grounded in formal education across exercise science, women’s health, fitness, and behavior change, and shaped by years of working closely with women navigating demanding careers, families, and personal reinvention. Seeking to deepen her understanding of body see and intelligent training design, she pursued advanced study in physique-focused methodologies.

She completed the Physique and Figure Training Specialist Certification developed by Emile Jarreau, a highly regarded industry educator and founder of M2 ProDesign, whose work is widely respected for its structured, evidence-informed approach to physique development. This specialized education was completed through NESTA, an established online educational platform for fitness professionals.

Why Traditional Fitness Plans Fail Women

That education taught her how bodies change. Years of working with women taught her why most fitness plans fail them.

“You’re not lazy. You’re not the problem,” Christa writes. “You’re exhausted from trying to make plans that were never designed for your life in the first place.”

The Disconnect Between Traditional Fitness and Women’s Lives

Through her coaching career, Christa observed a persistent disconnect between traditional fitness systems and the realities of women’s lives. Programs often demand rigid schedules, all-or-nothing compliance, and constant self-discipline, leaving women overwhelmed, burned out, and blaming themselves when those systems inevitably prove unsustainable.

Introducing Rebel Babe Fitness

Rebel Babe Fitness was created as a response to that disconnect.

Rather than prescribing another one-size-fits-all routine, the book challenges guilt-driven narratives around health and reframes fitness as a tool meant to support a woman’s life, not control it. Readers are encouraged to build strength, confidence, and consistency in ways that are adaptable, realistic, and aligned with their values.

Empowering Women to Live on Their Terms

“This isn’t about fixing yourself,” Christa writes. “It’s about coming home to yourself, and doing it on your terms.”

Written for women who want to feel strong without sacrificing their sanity, Rebel Babe Fitness empowers readers to redefine success, trust their bodies, and stop apologizing for prioritizing their health.

In addition to the M2 90-Day Transformation Program, Christa is excited to announce the upcoming launch of her highly anticipated new book, REBEL BABE FITNESS Live Life By Your Rules, Your Way, With No Apologies.

About Christa Ahrsdahl

Christa is a fitness coach, author, and women’s health advocate known for her unapologetic, real-world approach to personal transformation. Her work blends education in exercise science, women’s health, fitness, and behavior change with lived experience to help women build sustainable strength, confidence, and autonomy, inside and outside the gym.

Media Availability

Christa is available for interviews, podcasts, and speaking engagements on sustainable fitness for women, behavior change, breaking free from burnout culture, and redefining health on your own terms.

