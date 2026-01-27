MergersandAcquisitions.net Expands Advisory Presence to Orlando, Florida

MergersandAcquisitions.net today announced the expansion of its advisory presence into Orlando, strengthening its ability to serve business owners, investors, and acquirers across Florida and the broader Southeast.

The expansion reflects continued growth in middle-market transaction activity across industries such as business services, healthcare, technology, construction, and manufacturing, as well as increasing demand from founders seeking experienced guidance through complex sale and acquisition processes.

“Florida has become one of the most active middle-market deal environments in the country,” said Ryan Schwab, Managing Director at MergersandAcquisitions.net. “Orlando mergers and acquisitions are critical to the corporate activity in central Florida. We’re seeing more founder-led businesses reaching liquidity events, more private equity interest, and more strategic buyers looking for platform and add-on acquisitions. Establishing a presence here allows us to be closer to those conversations and more effective in guiding clients through them.”

Why Orlando for M&A?

Orlando has emerged as a key business hub in Florida, supported by population growth, capital inflows, and a diverse economic base. The region has seen a steady increase in:

Founder-led businesses preparing for partial or full exits

Private equity firms pursuing platform and add-on acquisitions

Strategic buyers expanding through acquisition rather than organic growth

MergersandAcquisitions.net’s expansion is designed to meet this demand with disciplined advisory services focused on valuation, positioning, buyer outreach, and transaction execution.

“Many owners underestimate how early the M&A process really starts,” Schwab added. “By the time a business is ‘ready to sell,’ most of the leverage has already been created—or lost. Our role is to help owners understand the market, prepare properly, and execute from a position of strength.”

Expanded Advisory Capabilities in Florida

With its Orlando expansion, MergersandAcquisitions.net will provide expanded access to:

Sell-side advisory for founder-owned and family-owned businesses

Buy-side advisory for private equity groups and strategic acquirers

Valuation analysis and transaction readiness assessments

Confidential buyer outreach and deal structuring support

The firm works closely with owners, investors, and their professional advisors to navigate transactions with clarity, discretion, and market awareness.

Market Conditions Driving M&A Activity

The move comes amid a shifting M&A landscape marked by tighter capital markets, increased scrutiny on deal quality, and greater emphasis on cash flow durability. In this environment, experienced advisory guidance has become more critical—particularly for first-time sellers and independent sponsors.

“Deals are still getting done, but the bar is higher,” Schwab said. “Buyers are more selective, diligence is deeper, and structure matters more than ever. That makes experienced representation a necessity, not a luxury.”

About MergersandAcquisitions.net

Coupled with InvestmentBank.com, MergersandAcquisitions.net is a middle-market M&A advisory platform providing sell-side and buy-side advisory services to business owners, private equity firms, and strategic acquirers. The firm focuses on founder-led and closely held businesses across a range of industries, offering market insight, transaction strategy, and execution support throughout the M&A lifecycle.