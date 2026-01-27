DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Meta Plans Paid Subscriptions For Instagram, Facebook And WhatsApp

ByJolyen

Jan 27, 2026

Meta Plans Paid Subscriptions For Instagram, Facebook And WhatsApp

Meta is preparing to test premium subscription plans for users of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, as the company continues to explore paid services alongside its free social platforms.

Subscription Trials Planned For Core Apps

Meta said it will begin trialing subscriptions for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp in the coming months. Under the plan, the core functionality of each platform will remain free, while paid tiers will provide access to additional features.

The company said the premium offerings are expected to include expanded artificial intelligence capabilities.

AI Features Included In Paid Plans

Meta also plans to test subscriptions for individual features, including its Vibes video generation app. The company said Vibes allows users to create videos using AI-powered visual tools.

Meta announced Vibes in September as part of an update to the Meta AI app.

Use Of Manus Technology

According to reporting by TechCrunch, Meta intends to incorporate technology from Manus into its subscription plans. Meta acquired Manus in December for a reported $2 billion.

Meta has said the acquisition would strengthen its AI offerings by enabling access to so-called agents, tools designed to perform complex tasks with limited user input, such as planning trips or creating presentations. The company said Manus staff would join Meta’s teams working on AI across consumer and business products, including Meta AI.

Manus, which is based in Singapore after relocating from China, has described its technology as capable of operating autonomously. The company says its agents can plan and complete tasks independently based on instructions, without repeated prompts from users.

Meta plans to continue offering standalone Manus subscriptions for business customers.

Previous Experiments With Paid Features

Meta has tested other forms of paid access in recent years. In 2023, the company introduced a paid verification service for Facebook and Instagram that provides a blue check mark for a monthly fee.

Last year, Facebook also tested limits on how many links some users could include in posts without a subscription. Notifications shown to users in the UK and US indicated that sharing a higher volume of links would require a paid plan. Meta described that test as an effort to assess whether expanded posting capabilities offered added value to subscribers.

Featured image credits: Ajay Suresh via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Trump Administration To Invest $1.6bn In US Rare Earths Firm To Curb China Reliance
Jan 27, 2026 Jolyen
How Tonino Lamborghini Is Reframing Italian Espresso as a Global Luxury Lifestyle
Jan 27, 2026 Ethan Lin
Hinterland Igloo Flaxton Redefines the Sunshine Coast Hinterland Couples Retreat Experience
Jan 27, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801