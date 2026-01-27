Meta Plans Paid Subscriptions For Instagram, Facebook And WhatsApp

Meta is preparing to test premium subscription plans for users of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, as the company continues to explore paid services alongside its free social platforms.

Subscription Trials Planned For Core Apps

Meta said it will begin trialing subscriptions for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp in the coming months. Under the plan, the core functionality of each platform will remain free, while paid tiers will provide access to additional features.

The company said the premium offerings are expected to include expanded artificial intelligence capabilities.

AI Features Included In Paid Plans

Meta also plans to test subscriptions for individual features, including its Vibes video generation app. The company said Vibes allows users to create videos using AI-powered visual tools.

Meta announced Vibes in September as part of an update to the Meta AI app.

Use Of Manus Technology

According to reporting by TechCrunch, Meta intends to incorporate technology from Manus into its subscription plans. Meta acquired Manus in December for a reported $2 billion.

Meta has said the acquisition would strengthen its AI offerings by enabling access to so-called agents, tools designed to perform complex tasks with limited user input, such as planning trips or creating presentations. The company said Manus staff would join Meta’s teams working on AI across consumer and business products, including Meta AI.

Manus, which is based in Singapore after relocating from China, has described its technology as capable of operating autonomously. The company says its agents can plan and complete tasks independently based on instructions, without repeated prompts from users.

Meta plans to continue offering standalone Manus subscriptions for business customers.

Previous Experiments With Paid Features

Meta has tested other forms of paid access in recent years. In 2023, the company introduced a paid verification service for Facebook and Instagram that provides a blue check mark for a monthly fee.

Last year, Facebook also tested limits on how many links some users could include in posts without a subscription. Notifications shown to users in the UK and US indicated that sharing a higher volume of links would require a paid plan. Meta described that test as an effort to assess whether expanded posting capabilities offered added value to subscribers.

Featured image credits: Ajay Suresh via Flickr

