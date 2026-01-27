Social Media Addiction Trial Begins In California With Top Tech Executives Set To Testify

A closely watched social media addiction trial begins Tuesday in California, marking the first time a U.S. jury will hear claims that platform design choices, rather than user content, caused addiction and mental health harm to a young user.

Plaintiff Alleges Algorithm-Driven Addiction

The plaintiff, a 19-year-old woman identified in court filings as KGM, alleges that features such as algorithms, notifications, and engagement mechanics left her addicted to social media and contributed to mental health issues. The case is being heard in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Defendants include Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, ByteDance, the parent of TikTok, and Google, which owns YouTube. Snapchat settled with the plaintiff last week and is no longer a defendant.

Legal Theory Focuses On Product Design

The lawsuit centers on whether platform design decisions can create liability, rather than on user-generated content. That distinction places the case outside the traditional protections companies cite under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which limits platform liability for third-party posts.

The companies have argued that the plaintiff’s evidence does not establish responsibility for alleged harms such as depression and eating disorders, and that any asserted harms stem from third-party users.

Significance For U.S. Tech Litigation

The case is the first in a wave of similar lawsuits that challenge long-standing legal defenses used by social media companies in the U.S. Observers say the trial reflects a shift in how courts are assessing claims tied to addictive behaviors and platform mechanics.

KGM’s attorney, Matthew Bergman, said the trial represents the first instance in which a social media company will be held to account by a jury over claims of addiction linked to platform design.

Expert Views On Potential Impact

Eric Goldman, a law professor at Santa Clara University, said that adverse verdicts in cases like this could pose serious risks to social media companies. He noted, however, that plaintiffs may face difficulty proving that physical or psychological harms are directly attributable to content publishers.

Mary Graw Leary, a law professor at the Catholic University of America, said jurors are expected to review internal company documents during the trial. She said material companies have sought to keep from public view is likely to be introduced as evidence.

Executive Testimony Anticipated

One of the most anticipated witnesses is Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, who is expected to testify early in the proceedings. In 2024 testimony before U.S. senators, Zuckerberg said existing scientific research had not shown a causal link between social media use and worse mental health outcomes among young people.

During that same hearing, Zuckerberg apologized to victims and families who attended the session.

Mary Anne Franks, a law professor at George Washington University, said executives often struggle under courtroom pressure and that companies typically seek to avoid having senior leaders testify.

Broader Regulatory And Legal Pressure

The trial takes place amid increasing scrutiny of social media companies from families, school districts, and prosecutors. Last year, dozens of U.S. states filed lawsuits against Meta, alleging the company misled the public about risks associated with social media use and contributed to a youth mental health crisis.

Internationally, Australia has enacted a ban on social media use for children under 16, and the UK signaled in January that it may consider similar measures.

Featured image credits: Freerange Stock

