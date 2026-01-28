TikTok Settles Lawsuit Ahead Of Jury Selection In Social Media Addiction Trial

TikTok has reached a settlement to avoid taking part in a closely watched social media addiction trial, hours before jury selection was due to begin in California, while claims against other major platforms are set to proceed.

Lawsuit Focuses On Algorithm Design And Mental Health

The lawsuit was brought by a 20-year-old woman identified by the initials KGM, who alleges that the design of social media algorithms left her addicted to the platforms and harmed her mental health. Her case targets design choices such as algorithms, notifications, and engagement features rather than user-generated content.

The Social Media Victims Law Center said the parties had reached an amicable resolution regarding TikTok, adding that the terms of the settlement are confidential.

Remaining Defendants And Prior Settlements

Following TikTok’s settlement, the remaining defendants include Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, and Google, the parent company of YouTube. Snapchat settled with the plaintiff last week.

The companies have argued that the plaintiff’s evidence does not establish that they are responsible for alleged harms such as depression or eating disorders.

Legal Arguments And Section 230

The case reflects a shift in how courts are examining claims against technology firms. Social media companies have long relied on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which shields platforms from liability for content posted by third parties.

In this case, the focus is on whether product design decisions influence user behavior in ways that cause harm, rather than on specific posts or videos shared on the platforms.

Trial Expectations And Internal Evidence

KGM’s attorney, Matthew Bergman, said the case will be the first time a social media company is held to account by a jury over alleged addiction-related harms.

At trial, jurors are expected to review internal company documents and other evidence. Mary Graw Leary, a law professor at Catholic University of America, said material that companies have sought to keep private is likely to be discussed in open court.

Expert Views On Risks To Tech Firms

Eric Goldman, a law professor at Santa Clara University, said losses in these cases could pose a serious threat to social media companies, while noting that proving a direct link between platform use and physical harm may be challenging.

He added that the claims raise legal questions that existing laws were not designed to address.

Executive Testimony And Safety Claims

One of the most anticipated witnesses is Mark Zuckerberg, who is expected to testify early in the trial. In 2024, Zuckerberg told US senators that existing scientific research had not shown a causal link between social media use and worsening mental health among young people. During that hearing, he also apologized to victims and their families after being prompted by a senator.

Meta said in a statement that it has introduced dozens of tools aimed at supporting a safer environment for teenagers and said it strongly disagrees with the allegations. Researchers have previously questioned how effective those tools are, a claim Meta has disputed.

Broader Scrutiny Of Social Media Companies

Legal pressure on social media firms has increased in recent years. Last year, dozens of US states sued Meta, alleging the company misled the public about risks tied to social media use and contributed to a youth mental health crisis.

Outside the US, Australia has introduced a ban on social media use for children under 16, while the UK indicated in January that it may consider similar restrictions.

Featured image credits: Solen F. via Flickr

