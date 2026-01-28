Pornhub To Restrict UK Access As Age Verification Rules Take Effect

Pornhub will restrict access to its website in the UK from next week, allowing only existing account holders to view content, as it responds to tougher age verification requirements introduced under the country’s Online Safety Act.

Access Changes Begin In February

From 2 February, UK users who have not previously created an account will no longer be able to access content on Pornhub. Those attempting to visit the site will be blocked from viewing material, a change the company said would effectively place a barrier between new users and the platform.

The same restrictions will apply to other adult sites owned by Pornhub’s parent company, Aylo, including YouPorn and Redtube.

Company Criticism Of Online Safety Act

Aylo said updates to the UK’s Online Safety Act, which require explicit websites to carry out age verification checks, had failed to protect minors and instead redirected traffic to less regulated websites. The company said that after the law change, traffic to Pornhub fell by 77% in October.

Alex Kekesi, head of community and brand at Aylo, said the decision to restrict access in the UK had been difficult. She said Aylo initially complied with the legislation in the belief that enforcement could be effective, but argued that six months after the requirements were introduced, the company’s experience suggested the law had not met its objective.

“Our sites, which host legal and regulated porn, will no longer be available in the UK to new users, but thousands of irresponsible porn sites will still be easy to access,” Kekesi said.

Regulator Response And Enforcement Position

Ofcom said when the age verification rules were introduced that the measures were working as intended to prevent children from encountering inappropriate material. An Ofcom spokesperson said porn services could either use age checks as required by law or block access to their sites in the UK.

The regulator said it would continue discussions with Aylo to understand the company’s change in approach. Ofcom added that its role was to enforce the rules currently in place and that it had seen widespread adoption of age assurance methods.

Government And Legal Views

A spokesperson for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said the Online Safety Act requires online pornographic services to prevent under-18s from accessing explicit content through robust age assurance. The spokesperson said the law does not prevent adults from viewing legal material and does not require services to withdraw from the UK.

Emma Drake, partner specialising in online safety and privacy at law firm Bird and Bird, said research cited by Aylo also showed that overall adult use of porn sites had declined. She said this likely applied to children as well, even if some users sought alternative routes such as VPNs.

Ownership And Broader Industry Debate

Solomon Friedman of Ethical Capital Partners, which owns Aylo, said the company believed Ofcom was acting in good faith but argued that the legislation itself could not succeed. He said that despite the new rules, people could still easily access porn by searching online.

Aylo reiterated its view that device manufacturers such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft were better placed to introduce technical controls at the device level. Friedman said this approach would be efficient, effective, and privacy-preserving.

Ofcom responded that nothing prevents technology companies from developing device-level age assurance methods if they can show they are highly effective.

VPN Use And Ongoing Policy Debate

Cyber security expert Chelsea Jarvie said device-level controls could help but would not fully solve the problem, noting that virtual private networks remain a common workaround. VPN downloads in the UK rose sharply after age verification rules took effect on 25 July.

Peers in the House of Lords have recently voted to pass an amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill that would prohibit the provision of VPNs to children.

Pornhub remains the UK’s largest porn platform, according to web analytics firm Similarweb.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.