HomeDesignsAI, the industry leading generative AI platform for architecture and interior visualization , announced today it has surpassed 2.5 million global users. With a track record of over 7 million projects completed across 170 countries, the platform is redefining the standards for AI interior design, AI landscape design , and exterior remodeling.

Expanding the Professional AI Toolkit: The Expert Plan

To support the increasing demand from real estate professionals, architects, and interior designers, HomeDesignsAI has unveiled its Expert Plan. This professional suite provides a high-volume, end-to-back workflow designed to bridge the gap between conceptual design and real estate marketing.

Key features of the HomeDesignsAI Expert Plan include:

Virtual Staging AI: A specialized module to furnish empty rooms with photorealistic accuracy in seconds.

2D to 3D Floor Plan Conversion: Instant transformation of flat blueprints into immersive 3D models.

AI Video Generation: The ability to create cinematic walkthroughs and before-and-after visualizations.

Precision Editing Tools: Including 1-click furniture removal and an image to 3D object converter.

Enterprise Collaboration: Multi-seat team accounts and budget estimation tools for project management.

Authority in AI Home Visualization “Surpassing 2.5 million users is a testament to the global shift toward AI home design and property transformation,” says Cristian, co-founder & CEO of HomeDesignsAI. “While we began as a tool for homeowners, the Expert Plan transforms HomeDesignsAI into a comprehensive B2B PropTech solution. We are providing the precision tools professionals need, such as AI-generated video walkthroughs and 3D object conversion, to close deals faster and visualize potential with zero friction.”

Future Growth: Mobile and Ecosystem Integration HomeDesignsAI is aggressively expanding its ecosystem. Following the success of the web platform, the company has confirmed the upcoming launch of native iOS and Android applications. Furthermore, a new Canva App integration will allow designers to bring AI-generated visualizations directly into their marketing collateral, further cementing the role of HomeDesignsAI as the central hub for digital home design.

About HomeDesignsAI: HomeDesignsAI is an all-in-one generative AI platform for interior, exterior, and garden visualization . Offering over 160 distinct design styles, the platform provides homeowners, real estate agents, landscapers, architects and developers with the fastest, most accurate way to reimagine any property through advanced machine learning and spatial computing concepts.