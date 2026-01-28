AI Leaders Voice Concern Over ICE Actions As Tech Workers Press For Stronger Public Stances

Senior executives at leading artificial intelligence companies have spoken out, publicly and internally, about recent actions by US immigration authorities, as employees across the tech sector urge company leaders to take a clearer position on federal enforcement tactics.

Public Remarks From Anthropic Leadership

Dario Amodei, chief executive of Anthropic, raised concerns during a Monday night interview on NBC News, referring to recent events involving Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis. Amodei said the violence seen in recent days underscored the need to protect democratic values within the United States.

He said he supports strengthening democracies against autocratic states, but added that those same principles must be upheld domestically. Amodei also stated that Anthropic does not hold contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In a separate post on X, Amodei referenced what he described as “the horror” unfolding in Minnesota.

I've been working on this essay for a while, and it is mainly about AI and about the future. But given the horror we're seeing in Minnesota, its emphasis on the importance of preserving democratic values and rights at home is particularly relevant. — Dario Amodei (@DarioAmodei) January 26, 2026

Internal Message From OpenAI Chief

At OpenAI, chief executive Sam Altman addressed the situation in an internal Slack message that was later reported by The New York Times. Altman wrote that “what’s happening with ICE is going too far,” and said civic responsibility includes pushing back against government overreach.

He drew a distinction between deporting violent criminals and recent enforcement actions, saying it was important to recognize that difference. Altman said OpenAI would seek to engage with leaders, promote its values, and speak publicly when necessary.

Pressure From Tech Employees

Employees at both companies, along with workers across the technology sector, have been calling on executives to contact the White House and demand that ICE withdraw from US cities. Their actions followed the killing of two US citizens by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.

In an open letter, tech workers urged executives to cancel all company contracts with ICE and to publicly condemn what they described as violent enforcement practices. Organisers from ICEout.tech, who declined to be identified, said they welcomed statements from Amodei and Altman but called on other leaders to follow suit.

They said chief executives at Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Meta had remained silent despite widespread calls for comment.

Praise For Trump Draws Mixed Reactions

While both Amodei and Altman expressed concern about enforcement actions, each also included words of praise for Donald Trump.

Amodei welcomed Trump’s consideration of allowing Minnesota authorities to conduct an independent investigation into the shootings, after videos of the death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti circulated online. Several Republican lawmakers have since also called for an investigation.

Altman told staff he was encouraged by the president’s recent responses and said he hoped Trump would unite the country. He referred to Trump as a strong leader and expressed optimism that the administration could rise to the situation.

Criticism From Industry Figures

Some observers questioned the balance struck in Altman’s remarks. J.J. Colao, founder of Haymaker Group and a signatory to the ICEout.tech letter, said Altman appeared to be attempting to accommodate both criticism and praise.

Colao said the comments were helpful overall but argued that the positive framing of Trump reduced their impact by downplaying presidential responsibility for ICE actions.

Business Context And Past Positions

The statements come at a time of rapid growth for both companies, driven in part by AI focused policies under the current administration. OpenAI has raised at least $40bn and is reportedly in talks to secure an additional $100bn at an $830bn valuation. Anthropic has raised $19bn and is discussing a further $25bn round at a $350bn valuation.

Altman’s current tone contrasts with his past views. In 2016, he published a blog post sharply criticising Trump ahead of his first term, comparing his leadership style to that of historical dictators and urging political leaders to speak out.

Amodei has also recently criticised the administration on other policy issues, including opposition to allowing Nvidia to sell AI chips to China, a decision he described last week at the World Economic Forum as reckless.

Ongoing Tension Between Leadership And Workforce

Whether the actions taken by Amodei and Altman meet the expectations of their employees remains unclear. Calls for stronger public positions continue, even as executives balance political pressure, business interests, and internal demands.

Featured image credits: PICRYL

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.