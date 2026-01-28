DMR News

Coinchange Forecasts $30B Growth in Tokenized Assets by 2026 in New Institutional Outlook

ByEthan Lin

Jan 28, 2026

Coinchange announced the publication of its 2026 Institutional Outlook Report, a comprehensive analysis of how digital assets are transitioning into core institutional infrastructure across global capital markets.

The report examines the structural forces shaping institutional adoption in 2026, including macroeconomic conditions, regulatory developments, custody and settlement modernization, tokenization of real-world assets, institutional yield strategies, and the convergence of traditional finance and on-chain markets. It is intended for asset managers, financial institutions, corporate treasuries, and policymakers navigating the next phase of digital-asset integration.

The study finds that while global crypto ETPs have attracted tens of billions in institutional inflows and stablecoins have surpassed $300 billion in circulating supply, institutional penetration across advised wealth and balance sheets remains below 1%, signaling significant headroom for adoption. The report highlights tokenization as the primary growth vector, with on-chain money-market funds, Treasuries, and private credit products evolving into programmable, yield-bearing financial primitives capable of T+0 settlement and 24/7 liquidity.

Key themes explored in the report include:

  • The maturation of institutional custody and settlement, with bank-grade MPC standards, tokenized collateral, and DTCC-led initiatives enabling real-time settlement.
  • Regulatory inflection points across the U.S., EU, and UK that are shifting digital assets from experimental exposure to regulated financial instruments.
  • The evolution of institutional yield from speculative DeFi activity to structured, risk-priced stacks spanning staking, tokenized credit, and real-world assets.
  • The migration of trading and liquidity to on-chain venues, reshaping market-making, execution, and portfolio construction in continuous, global markets.

The 2026 Institutional Outlook is available by clicking here.

“2026 marks the definitive shift from digital assets as a speculative asset class to the backbone of modern financial infrastructure,” says Maxim Galash, CEO at Coinchange.

The report was prepared by Coinchange in collaboration with industry leaders.

About Coinchange Financials Inc.

Coinchange is a Canadian digital asset management platform offering multi-management, multi-strategy, market-neutral solutions. The firm combines active portfolio management, transparency and strategy diversification to generate consistent, market-neutral yields as investment products tailored for institutional clients.

Coinchange Website | LinkedIn | X/Twitter

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

