WhatsApp Introduces Strict Account Settings After Lawsuit Raises Security Questions

WhatsApp has introduced a new security option designed to limit exposure to cyberattacks, days after Meta was sued over claims that it misrepresented privacy protections on the messaging platform.

New Security Controls Rolled Out

WhatsApp said the new feature, called Strict Account Settings, adds multiple restrictions aimed at reducing contact from unknown users. When enabled, the setting automatically blocks media files and attachments from senders who are not in a user’s contacts and silences calls from unknown numbers.

The feature also turns off link previews and enables an existing option that blocks a high volume of messages from unknown senders.

Automatic Privacy And Verification Changes

Once Strict Account Settings are activated, two step verification is switched on by default. Users also receive security notifications when the encryption code of a contact they are chatting with changes.

The setting further limits visibility of account information. A user’s last seen and online status, profile photo, about details, and profile links become visible only to contacts. Group invitations are also restricted so that only contacts, or selected contacts, can add the user to group chats.

Intended Use And Availability

WhatsApp described the feature as a “lockdown styled” protection layer and said it will roll out over the coming weeks. The company said it is particularly useful for journalists, public figures, and others who may be at higher risk of targeted cyberattacks.

Users can enable the setting by navigating to Settings, then Privacy, then Advanced, and selecting Strict Account Settings. Meta said the option can only be changed from a user’s primary device and not through companion platforms such as WhatsApp Web or the Windows app.

Lawsuit Context And Company Response

The rollout follows a lawsuit filed against Meta that accuses the company of making false claims about WhatsApp’s privacy and security. The lawsuit alleges that Meta stores, analyses, and can access nearly all WhatsApp user communications that are marketed as private.

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart rejected the allegations, describing the lawsuit as lacking merit and aimed at generating attention rather than addressing actual security issues.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

