GreenPeach Announces New Approach to Children’s Wellness

As Parents Demand Transparency in Children’s Supplements, GreenPeach Introduces an Expert-Led Alternative

As parents become increasingly discerning about what goes into their children’s bodies, GreenPeach is redefining children’s wellness with a new approach to supplements—one grounded in transparency, safety, and expert collaboration. The brand has officially launched its line of liquid and powder nutritional supplements designed specifically for children and families seeking clean, science-backed nutrition without unnecessary additives or sugars.

Unlike many children’s supplement brands built around influencer marketing or single-founder formulations, GreenPeach products are developed through a multidisciplinary process involving physicians, pharmacists, nutritionists, dentists, and psychologists. This expert-led model ensures that every formula is evaluated not only for effectiveness, but also for age-appropriate dosing, bioavailability, and long-term safety considerations.

Expert-Led Formulations: A Collaborative Approach

GreenPeach stands apart from other children’s supplement brands by adopting a team-based approach to product development. While many brands are often created by a single founder or influencer, GreenPeach’s formulations are the result of collaboration among a multidisciplinary team. This ensures that each product undergoes rigorous scrutiny from experts in a variety of fields, allowing GreenPeach to prioritize the safety, bioavailability, and effectiveness of its ingredients.

The brand focuses on providing supplements that are specifically designed for children’s developmental needs, ensuring that every formula is not only safe but also beneficial. Each product is carefully crafted with a scientific foundation, offering a level of transparency and care that parents can trust.

Transparency and Education at the Core

Today’s parents want more than attractive packaging—they want to understand what they’re giving their children and why. GreenPeach addresses this need through clear labeling, accessible ingredient explanations, and a robust online Knowledge Hub designed to educate families.

Parents can explore ingredient sourcing, scientific references, and the rationale behind each formulation, empowering them to make informed decisions about their children’s nutrition.

“Parents deserve more than marketing claims—they deserve clarity and honesty,” said Feryal Talebdoost, CEO of GreenPeach. “As both a parent and a founder, I saw how difficult it was to find children’s supplements that truly prioritized safety, science, and transparency. GreenPeach was built to change that.”

Clean, Sugar-Free Supplements for Modern Families

Many children’s vitamins on the market are loaded with excess sugars, artificial colors, and fillers that do little to support real health. GreenPeach eliminates these unnecessary ingredients, offering sugar-free children’s supplements focused solely on supporting healthy growth and development.

All GreenPeach products are available exclusively in liquid and powder forms, making them easier for children to take while allowing parents greater control over dosing—an important factor often overlooked in traditional gummy or chewable supplements.

Shifting the Paradigm in Children’s Wellness

The launch of GreenPeach signals a shift in how parents approach their children’s nutrition. As consumers become more discerning, seeking transparency and science-backed products, GreenPeach is positioning itself as a leader in this new era of children’s wellness. By providing supplements that are based on scientific research, created by a team of experts, and free from unnecessary ingredients, GreenPeach is redefining what responsible children’s wellness looks like today.

“We understand that parents want products that work, without the confusion or marketing gimmicks,” added Talebdoost. “Our products are rooted in science, not trends, and that’s what makes them different.”

About GreenPeach

GreenPeach is a children’s wellness brand committed to providing clean, evidence-based supplements for children and families. Founded by a parent in collaboration with a team of medical and wellness professionals, GreenPeach aims to empower families with the knowledge and products they need to make informed decisions about their children’s health. The company prioritizes safety, bioavailability, and transparency in all its products, offering families supplements that they can trust.

