JETOUR’s Eight-Year Journey: Anchored in “Travel+”, Driving Global

Feb 3, 2026

Over the past eight years, the global auto industry has undergone major change. Some brands hesitated between ICE and new energy, as of missing their key turning points. Others went all-in on electrification, spreading bets across many segments. However, JETOUR chose a different path. By staying committed to its “Travel+” strategy, JETOUR has multiplied energy pathways, enriched its product lineup, and built a global presence—shaping an unique brand with dual roles as a vehicle manufacturer and a travel lifestyle service provider.

Sticking to “Travel+” Strategy to Meet the Mass Market

Starting off with the“Travel+”, to break away from the conventional SUV market was JETOUR’s long-term strategy. This approach allows the brand to stand out in a crowded segment while addressing real travel needs both in China and overseas. Since embarking on its global journey in 2019, JETOUR has expanded its presence to 100 global markets across the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, Asia-Pacific, and the CIS. This growth is backed by a network of more than 2,000 sales and service outlets. In just eight years, JETOUR has achieved cumulative global sales exceeding 2.15 million vehicles. Notably, it is the only automotive brand to have surpassed 2 million cumulative sales within seven years of its founding.

Develop The Light Off-road SUV into A Global Blockbuster

While accelerating its global footprint, JETOUR honed in the light off-road SUV segment. In markets like the Middle East and Africa, where vehicles are expected to handle both city streets and unpaved roads, this strategic focus meets a clear and growing demand—setting JETOUR apart through distinct design and precise market targeting.

In 2025, JETOUR achieved sales of over 70,000 vehicles in the Middle East, ranking first among Chinese brands and third overall in the SUV market. The T Series leads the light off-road SUV segment in key markets such as the UAE and Qatar. Building on this success in the Middle East, JETOUR continues to expand its global presence. The brand also holds the top position in the light off-road SUV segment in other strategic markets, including Chile, Egypt, and Bahrain. In response to the global shift toward new energy, JETOUR has introduced its hybrid technology (i-DM) under the “Travel+ Product” strategy. By deeply integrating hybrid systems with off-road capability, JETOUR has pioneered a new technical pathway: Travel+ Hybrid Off-Road.

From Vehicle Manufacturing to Lifestyle Advocating

Eight years of steady progress have delivered both sales growth and brand influence. More importantly, the ecosystem development of “Travel+” has revealed JETOUR’s key to global breakthroughs.

Guided by its“Travel+”strategy, JETOUR connects with users through shared passions like sports, music, and fashion, organizes multiple global fan festivals that build genuine brand affinity. Alongside this community focus, JETOUR is embedding ESG principles into its global journey. This includes partnering with the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) on “The Return of the Cheetah” initiative, as well as supporting educational and environmental programs in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Kazakhstan, etc. Through these efforts, JETOUR actively integrates into and contributes to local communities worldwide.

Over the past eight years, JETOUR has grown with its user-inspired “Travel+”strategy. Looking ahead, the brand will stay committed to its user-centered path by leveraging its proprietary technology, strengthening its foothold in the Middle East as a global springboard, and advancing precise localization. This strategy enables JETOUR to meet diverse mobility needs worldwide and enter a new stage of global growth.

