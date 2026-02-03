SaaSHub Launches “EU Alternatives” Vertical to Help Buyers Find EU-Based, Privacy-Focused Software Alternatives

The new vertical is available at SaaSHub EU Alternatives and is now integrated across the SaaSHub browsing experience so users can surface EU-based options while researching specific products, categories, and search results.

As organizations across Europe reassess software choices amid heightened scrutiny of data flows, vendor jurisdiction, and regulatory risk, the demand for EU alternatives to popular products has become a clear trend. SaaSHub’s new “EU Alternatives” vertical aims to make that search simpler and more actionable for buyers who want to compare software alternatives with location and compliance considerations in mind, without losing the breadth and speed of a traditional marketplace.

SaaSHub has been online for more than 10 years, with a mission to remain independent, objective, and straightforward, positioning itself as a first stop for professionals researching services to help grow their business. The new EU-focused vertical extends that approach by organizing European Union products and projects in a way that is easy to browse and evaluate, while keeping users anchored in the same familiar workflow: discover, compare, and decide.

Within the “EU Alternatives” experience, SaaSHub highlights EU-based products alongside non-EU products to provide quick context during evaluation. For example, in analytics, users can explore EU-based products such as Plausible Analytics (positioned as a privacy-friendly, lightweight alternative to Google Analytics made and hosted in the EU), and Simple Analytics (a privacy-first analytics alternative located in Europe), while also seeing widely used non-EU options in the same category view. Similar EU-based and non-EU comparisons appear across categories such as cloud storage, blogging platforms, CMS, communication, CRM, developer tools, and more helping users quickly identify viable software alternatives aligned with regional preferences.

In addition to product discovery, the new vertical includes a startup-oriented lens that aligns with SaaSHub’s broader focus on software alternatives, accelerators, and startups. A “Startups by Country” section makes it easier to explore the most popular startups across EU member states, reflecting the growing interest in local software ecosystems and the companies building them.

By launching “EU Alternatives,” SaaSHub is responding to a practical market shift: buyers want clearer signals around data protection and regulatory fit, and many are actively seeking EU-based vendors as part of procurement, security review, and risk management processes. SaaSHub’s goal is to help teams reduce research time and move faster from curiosity to shortlists, whether they are European organizations prioritizing local tooling or global teams seeking software products with a stronger privacy posture.