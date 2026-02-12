Ian Colquhoun Announces New Novel “The Blantyre Girl” – A Gripping Tale of Scotland’s Drug Epidemic

The Blantyre Girl: A Raw and Gritty Novel About Scotland’s Dark Underbelly

Ian Colquhoun, the author of the Broken Biscuits series, has released his much-anticipated second book, The Blantyre Girl. Set in central Scotland during the devastating cocaine epidemic of the late 2000s, this gripping novel introduces readers to Georgia, a powerful and complex protagonist. She fights fiercely to protect her family from the societal decay that has plagued working-class communities for decades, including financial hardship, addiction, and the pervasive influence of organized crime.

Colquhoun, a 47-year-old Scottish author, takes readers on an emotional journey through the struggles faced by families in working-class communities. The story is set against the backdrop of a post-2008 banking crash in Scotland, where the devastation caused by drug dealers, corrupt politicians, and societal neglect hits close to home.

A Character Like No Other

Georgia is by far the strongest character Ian Colquhoun has ever created. Described as a lioness, she embodies the fierce and resilient spirit of many women in Scotland, especially those from Generation X. Throughout the book, readers are drawn into her internal and external battles, navigating a toxic world of drug dealers, addiction, and sexploitation while trying to keep her family together.

Colquhoun is especially proud of his decision to write a novel with such a strong female lead character, one that resonates deeply with working-class women struggling against a tide of systemic issues. His passion for telling this story stems from personal experience. “Anyone who grew up in a scheme in Scotland or on any housing estate in Britain will relate to the Blantyre Girl,” said Colquhoun. “The characters are fictitious, but the themes are very real.”

The Author’s Journey: From Personal Struggles to Fictional Triumphs

In addition to being an acclaimed author, Colquhoun is a double leg amputee, having lost both legs in a fire when he was 24 years old. His writing career has been shaped by his lived experiences, including his past struggles with alcohol and party drugs during his younger years. In his novels, Colquhoun paints an honest picture of the highs and lows of life in Scotland, using his own background to inform his characters and their actions.

While The Blantyre Girl is undoubtedly darker and grittier than Colquhoun’s previous works, including the first book in the Broken Biscuits series, The Wood Fairy, it maintains a sense of realness and humor that fans have come to expect. The new book focuses on some heavy issues, such as addiction and the destruction of communities, but it’s ultimately a story of resilience, love, and empowerment.

Awards and Recognition: Ian Colquhoun’s Rising Star in Scottish Literature Earns Prestigious Honors

Ian Colquhoun’s powerful writing has earned him significant recognition in the literary world. In 2025, he was named Best Scottish Independent Author by BestofBestReview.com, an award that highlights his exceptional storytelling and his dedication to authentically portraying the struggles of working-class Scotland. Colquhoun’s ability to weave raw, emotional narratives like The Blantyre Girl has firmly established him as one of the leading voices in contemporary Scottish literature.

A Call to Action: Purchase the Book and Join the Fight

The Blantyre Girl has already garnered attention from readers and critics alike for its raw portrayal of Scotland’s struggles. With reviews praising the book’s gripping narrative and unforgettable characters, Colquhoun hopes to bring more attention to the issues facing Scotland’s working-class communities today.

Fans can purchase The Blantyre Girl directly from Amazon, where it is available in both paperback and e-book formats. Colquhoun is also encouraging readers to visit his website, www.brokenbiscuits.scot , to learn more about the Broken Biscuits series and upcoming projects.

About Ian Colquhoun

Ian Colquhoun is a Scottish author known for his Broken Biscuits series, which explores the darker side of life in modern Scotland. A double leg amputee and former warehouse worker, Colquhoun uses his personal experiences with addiction, recovery, and working-class struggles to craft compelling, thought-provoking fiction. His latest book, The Blantyre Girl, is the second in the Broken Biscuits series, following the success of The Wood Fairy. Ian Colquhoun continues to write powerful stories that resonate with fans and critics alike.

Media Contact

Ian Colquhoun

Author

Websites:

Ian Colquhoun’s website

Instagram

X

Facebook

