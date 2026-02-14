The Genovese Studio Expands Reach in Luxury Wedding Photography

Italy’s Premier Wedding Photography Duo Takes the World Stage

The Genovese Studio, founded by Serena and Sergio, continues to establish itself as a global leader in destination wedding photography and videography. With over fifteen years of experience working with couples from around the world, their expertise spans prestigious wedding venues in Venice, Italy, and high-end locations across Italy, France, Greece, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and Lebanon. In 2020, The Genovese Studio was nominated for Wedding Photographer of the Year at the Global Wedding Awards in Dubai, showcasing their commitment to capturing timeless moments with elegance and artistry. In 2026, they were also recognized with the award Best Luxury Wedding Photographers and Videographers in Italy , further confirming their reputation for elevated, editorial storytelling and exceptional client experience. Their work has also been featured in leading international publications such as Vogue, Over the Moon, Ruffled, Martha Stewart Weddings, Brides, and Style Me Pretty, among many others, further reinforcing their standing in the world of luxury destination weddings. They have also collaborated with world-renowned wedding planners such as JZ Events and Marcy Blum Associates, delivering seamless, high-touch experiences for discerning international couples.

Serena and Sergio’s distinctive style and refined approach to wedding photography have set them apart as leaders in their field. They capture the essence of each couple’s unique love story through an array of services including digital and film photography, cinematic videos, candid reportage, aerial drone footage, and on-site instant printing, creating a comprehensive and sophisticated wedding narrative.

Recent Award Recognition: The Genovese Studio Named Best Luxury Wedding Photographers and Videographers in Italy of 2026



The Genovese Studio, founded by Serena and Sergio, has been named Best Luxury Wedding Photographers and Videographers in Italy of 2026. This prestigious recognition celebrates their ability to craft refined, cinematic wedding storytelling—capturing not only the beauty of luxury celebrations, but also the emotion, intimacy, and atmosphere that make each wedding truly unforgettable. With over fifteen years of experience and an international clientele, they are known for delivering timeless imagery with an editorial eye and an exceptionally curated client experience.

What sets The Genovese Studio apart is their seamless blend of artistry and precision: a signature style that feels elevated yet deeply authentic. From iconic venues in Venice to exclusive destination weddings across Italy and beyond, Serena and Sergio document each celebration with discretion, elegance, and a strong narrative approach—preserving both the grand moments and the quiet, meaningful ones. This award further solidifies their position as a leading name in luxury wedding photography and videography in Italy, trusted by couples who want their story told with sophistication and heart.

A Signature Blend of Film, Digital, and Cinematic Storytelling

Luxury isn’t louder, it’s more intentional. Serena and Sergio work at the intersection of film, digital photography, and cinematic videography, crafting stories that feel tactile, immersive, and quietly powerful. Their style isn’t about trends or performance, it’s about atmosphere: the way the light falls, the rhythm of the day, the unscripted pauses, the emotional undercurrent you can’t plan but can always feel.

From the very first planning call, they help couples shape a clear visual direction, so the wedding never turns into a production, yet everything looks effortless. They move with a calm, discreet presence, capturing the obvious beauty and the invisible: the breath before the entrance, the hands tightening during vows, the glance that says everything.

“We’re not chasing perfect moments,” says Serena. “We’re protecting what’s real, so you can feel it again years from now.”

Crafting Timeless Memories with Style and Elegance

Serena and Sergio are known for their ability to photograph and film weddings in some of the most breathtaking settings in the world, from historic palaces and private villas to untouched natural landscapes. Their photography and videography capture not just the grandeur of the event, but also the raw, unspoken emotions that make the day so special.

“Historic palaces, private villas, and natural landscapes have hosted some of the most exclusive events, and we’ve had the privilege of documenting these intimate ceremonies and grand weddings,” says Sergio. “Each location offers its own story, and we’re dedicated to telling that story in a way that’s elegant, refined, and timeless.”

Why Couples Choose The Genovese Studio

What truly sets The Genovese Studio apart is their ability to create real connection while delivering a highly polished, luxury-level result. Couples consistently mention the sense of ease, trust, and warmth they feel throughout the experience—paired with a final gallery/film that exceeds expectations. One bride shared, “The Genovese Studio is truly in a league of its own… I am absolutely obsessed with their work. Their energy is unreal—fun, warm, professional.”

Another couple noted, “The Genovese Studio and the team are simply amazing. They captured the most special moments in a way that absolutely took my breath away. They made us feel super comfortable and were so timely and professional. Literally a dream to work with.”

Other reactions speak to the impact of both the edit and the storytelling: “We just watched the video, stunning. Beyond every expectation. An excellent work.” And after receiving a teaser, a family wrote: “The teaser is amazing… the way you interlaced that song, chef’s kiss!”

Others describe the emotional power of the final films: “The video was amazing…and the music too! Thank you so much for all of the touching videos. They had us in tears again.”

Serena and Sergio’s blend of technical mastery, refined taste, and genuine care makes them an ideal choice for couples seeking a sophisticated, stress-free wedding experience, where the moments captured feel effortless, natural, and deeply true.

The Future of The Genovese Studio

Looking ahead, The Genovese Studio plans to continue its international expansion, offering their bespoke wedding photography and videography services to couples around the world. Their team remains dedicated to innovation in the wedding industry, ensuring that they stay at the forefront of luxury wedding storytelling.

“As demand for our services grows, we remain focused on our core mission: to capture the true essence of each couple’s love story, creating memories that will last a lifetime,” adds Serena.

About The Genovese Studio

The Genovese Studio is a luxury wedding photography and videography company founded by Serena and Sergio. With over fifteen years of experience, they have become synonymous with high-end wedding coverage in exclusive destinations worldwide. In 2026, they were honored with the award Best Luxury Wedding Photographers and Videographers in Italy, further confirming their position among the country's leading teams for elevated, editorial storytelling and exceptional client experience. Their work has also been recognized internationally, including a nomination for Wedding Photographer of the Year at the Global Wedding Awards in Dubai in 2020. Based in Venice, Italy, The Genovese Studio offers bespoke photography and cinematic videography for couples who value discretion, refined artistry, and timeless results.

