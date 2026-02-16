Bay Area Managed IT Firm, ClickAway, Shares Top IT Challenges for Businesses in 2026

ClickAway Managed IT Support has highlighted a series of common technology challenges facing businesses, warning that reactive IT management continues to expose organisations to avoidable downtime, rising costs and reputational risk.

According to the managed IT provider , issues such as unpredictable IT spending, slow response times and ageing systems remain widespread across many industries, particularly among businesses without dedicated internal IT teams. These challenges can disrupt day-to-day operations and place pressure on productivity when systems fail or performance declines.

Managed IT support is increasingly being adopted as a structured alternative to reactive technology management, with businesses looking to reduce operational risk through proactive monitoring, maintenance and long-term planning. Industry research has shown that fragmented or ad hoc IT approaches often contribute to unplanned outages, delayed updates and unsupported hardware, all of which can result in lost productivity and customer-facing disruption.

Thomas Sutherland, CEO and Director of IT at ClickAway, said many organisations are reassessing how they manage technology as digital systems become more central to business operations. “Many of the problems businesses face with technology are not caused by a single failure, but by a lack of ongoing oversight. Managed IT support is about identifying risks early, keeping systems maintained and giving businesses confidence that their technology is supporting their goals rather than holding them back.”

Cost uncertainty remains one of the most significant concerns for business leaders, according to ClickAway. Without a clear IT strategy, organisations can face fluctuating expenses driven by emergency repairs, hardware failures or security incidents. Fixed-price managed IT services are designed to address this challenge by providing predictable monthly costs and reducing exposure to unexpected technical issues.

One factor contributing to ongoing cost uncertainty is how managed IT services are commonly structured. Many managed service providers and IT services companies generate a significant proportion of their margins from software rather than services, as part of their commercial model. In many cases, managed service providers require clients to use their chosen cloud platforms and purchase third-party software, including antivirus solutions, through them. By contrast, Clickaway Managed IT Support helps businesses reduce these costs and simplify their operations by relying on fewer software products and commercial cloud services, while focusing on delivering practical, service-led IT support that is aligned with each organisation’s actual needs.

Beyond cost considerations, access to timely support is another persistent issue. Businesses without in-house IT resources can struggle to resolve problems quickly, particularly outside normal working hours. Managed IT models typically provide direct access to technical teams who monitor systems continuously and respond when issues are identified, helping to limit disruption.

Technology performance also plays a critical role in operational efficiency. Slow systems, outdated devices and poorly configured networks can hinder staff productivity and limit business growth. Rather than relying on short-term fixes, managed IT services focus on longer-term planning, helping organisations upgrade and optimise their technology within defined budgets.

