Lost Boy Entertainment Announces New Line of Classic-Feel Games

Introducing Lost Boy Entertainment’s Latest Collection of Games

Lost Boy Entertainment, the rapidly growing family-run board game publisher and film production company based in Hollywood, California, is excited to announce the release of its newest line of games. Known for creating new games with a timeless appeal, Lost Boy Entertainment has captured the attention of both new and seasoned board gamers alike with its innovative designs, quality components, and engaging gameplay experiences.

Founded by two brothers and their cousin, the company has made a name for itself in the gaming industry by combining modern creativity with a nostalgic touch. Their goal has always been to create games that feel like classics, ensuring they offer endless replay value, intuitive rules, and immersive themes.

Piles: A Viral Hit and Game of the Year Nominee

Among the latest releases, Piles has gained significant attention on TikTok, where it has gone viral, and has been nominated for several prestigious Game of the Year awards in multiple countries for 2025. The game stands out not only for its unique mechanics but also for the fun and excitement it brings to every gaming session.

“We’ve always focused on creating games that allow players to express themselves and have fun together,” said Corey Schrimpl, Founder of Lost Boy Entertainment. “Piles has been a perfect example of that vision coming to life. The overwhelming response from players on social media and the nomination for Game of the Year is incredibly humbling.”

Piles is just one example of Lost Boy Entertainment’s commitment to quality and innovation. Each game in their lineup is designed with players in mind, offering a balance of strategy and excitement that appeals to a wide audience.

What Sets Lost Boy Entertainment Apart?

What truly sets Lost Boy Entertainment apart from its competitors is its dedication to crafting board games that are accessible yet deeply rewarding. Each game is designed to cater to different player types, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Whether you are looking for a quick and easy game night option or a more strategic challenge, Lost Boy Entertainment has it covered.

“We want our games to feel familiar yet fresh, where every session brings something new,” said Schrimpl. “The gameplay is designed to adapt to the personalities of the players, making every round unique. We also pay close attention to the quality of materials to ensure our products stand the test of time.”

Lost Boy Entertainment’s Rapid Growth and Success

Since its inception, Lost Boy Entertainment has seen impressive growth, selling over a million games worldwide. The company’s dedication to producing premium-quality games and its deep understanding of what gamers want has fueled its rapid rise in the board game industry.

Despite their success, the founders have remained committed to their roots, focusing on family values and creating games that everyone can enjoy. The company’s growth has not only been driven by its excellent products but also by its authentic approach to gaming, which resonates with both casual and hardcore enthusiasts.

About Lost Boy Entertainment

Lost Boy Entertainment is a family-run board game publisher and film production company based in Hollywood, California. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to creating high-quality, innovative games that feel like classics. The company’s founders, two brothers and their cousin, are committed to bringing people together through games that are fun, engaging, and full of personality.

For more information on Lost Boy Entertainment and its line of games, visit lost-boy-entertainment.com .

