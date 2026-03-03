Penetrify Announces World’s First Fully Autonomous AI Red Team for Continuous Security Testing

Penetrify: The Future of Continuous Security Testing

In an era where cybersecurity is crucial for every business, Penetrify is revolutionizing the penetration testing industry. By deploying AI-driven autonomous red teams, Penetrify delivers real-time, continuous security testing, eliminating the need for expensive and periodic manual assessments. With its cutting-edge approach, Penetrify aims to make top-tier security validation available to all teams, regardless of size or budget.

Founded by security experts and engineers based in Brno, Czech Republic, Penetrify is the world’s first fully autonomous AI red team. It is designed to map attack surfaces, chain vulnerabilities, exploit them, and even provide production-ready code fixes, all powered by AI. The platform integrates seamlessly into CI/CD pipelines, connecting directly to GitHub, GitLab, and cloud environments to ensure that security testing is a continuous part of the development process, rather than a once-a-year afterthought.

Breaking the Traditional Penetration Testing Mold

Traditional penetration testing, while essential for security, has been costly and inefficient. With companies typically paying anywhere from $15,000 to $50,000 for a single engagement, the barriers to entry have been high. Add in the weeks of waiting for scheduling, execution, and receiving outdated PDF reports, and it’s clear that the model is broken. The gaps between testing and actual code deployment leave organizations vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Penetrify changes this dynamic by offering a continuous, real-time solution for a fraction of the cost of traditional testing. By running AI-powered agents 24/7 within the development workflow, the platform finds and exploits vulnerabilities continuously. Developers receive production-ready code fixes as part of the process, ensuring that vulnerabilities are remediated instantly, without the long delays typical of manual testing.

Penetrify’s AI agents don’t simply identify theoretical weaknesses; they exploit vulnerabilities in real time, providing proof-of-concept exploits and remediation code for immediate action. This approach eliminates the false positives that plague automated scanners and gives security teams actionable findings they can trust.

The AI Advantage: Automation Meets Human-Like Intelligence

What sets Penetrify apart is its unique combination of automated security scanning and human-like reasoning. Traditional automated tools might highlight vulnerabilities, but they don’t prove their exploitability. Penetrify’s AI agents go a step further by replicating the tactics of human hackers, finding vulnerabilities, exploiting them, and delivering proof that they can be used by attackers. This process of validated exploitation ensures that security teams only receive findings that are actionable and real.

By using AI, Penetrify also eliminates the fatigue caused by false positives. Security teams are no longer burdened with triaging thousands of theoretical alerts that don’t require attention. With Penetrify, the security workflow becomes streamlined, with clear, actionable findings that help developers fix vulnerabilities quickly and efficiently.

Penetrify’s Seamless Integration into Development Workflows

One of the biggest challenges in modern cybersecurity is ensuring that security is built into development processes, rather than being bolted on later. Penetrify solves this problem by integrating directly into CI/CD pipelines, the backbone of modern software development. This means every commit, pull request, and deployment is continuously tested, ensuring that security validation is embedded in the development lifecycle.

Penetrify’s AI-powered agents work in tandem with development teams, providing security feedback at every step of the development process. Whether you are building APIs, working on cloud infrastructure, or developing IoT platforms, Penetrify ensures that vulnerabilities are found and addressed before they become major security risks.

Affordable and Scalable Security for All

One of Penetrify’s key advantages is its accessibility. While traditional pentesting services can cost tens of thousands of dollars per engagement, Penetrify’s pricing starts as low as $50 per month, making it an affordable solution for startups, mid-sized companies, and large enterprises alike. With Penetrify, companies of all sizes can afford the highest level of security testing, ensuring that even the smallest teams have access to world-class cybersecurity.

The platform’s ability to scale ensures that security is never an afterthought. Whether you are an early-stage startup or an enterprise managing complex infrastructure, Penetrify provides continuous protection at a predictable monthly cost. This cost-effective approach is breaking down the barriers to high-quality cybersecurity testing and making it accessible to all organizations, regardless of their size or budget.

The Future of Cybersecurity: Continuous Testing Powered by AI

Penetrify’s mission is to transform how organizations approach cybersecurity by turning penetration testing from a periodic event into a continuous practice. As cyber threats evolve and new vulnerabilities emerge every day, security testing can no longer be a once-a-year activity. Penetrify’s AI-powered platform ensures that security testing is ongoing and integrated into every stage of the development cycle, providing real-time, actionable insights that keep businesses safe from evolving threats.

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to change, Penetrify is at the forefront of the next generation of offensive security, providing continuous protection that grows alongside the development process.

Penetrify Recognized as Best AI Penetration Testing Platform in Central Europe for 2026

Penetrify has been honored with the prestigious title of Best AI Penetration Testing Platform in Central Europe for 2026 , a testament to their innovative approach and commitment to revolutionizing cybersecurity. Their fully autonomous AI-driven red team platform offers continuous, real-time security testing, making high-level penetration testing accessible to businesses of all sizes.

About Penetrify

Penetrify is a fully autonomous AI-powered penetration testing platform founded by a team of security experts and engineers based in Brno, Czech Republic. The platform brings elite-level security testing to development teams of all sizes by deploying AI agents that reason like human hackers. Penetrify provides continuous security testing directly within CI/CD pipelines, eliminating the gaps and vulnerabilities that exist between traditional annual pentests. The platform ensures that security testing is a continuous practice, making real-world security validation accessible and affordable for every team.

Media Contact

Viktor Bulanek

Founder, Penetrify

Email: info@penetrify.cloud

Penetrify Website