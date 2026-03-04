4th African Heritage Awards Returns to Accra, Ghana in April 2026

The African Heritage Awards (AfriHeritage), one of the continent’s leading platforms dedicated to preserving Africa’s cultural heritage, has announced its return for the fourth edition of the awards ceremony on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Ghana. The prestigious event aims to celebrate Africa’s rich history, showcase influential contributions from individuals and organizations, and advance initiatives that foster Africa’s prosperity.

The AfriHeritage Awards is a landmark event for both the continent and the African diaspora. As a continental platform, it serves as a space for Africans from all parts of the world to come together, network, and chart a course for greater socio-economic development across the region. The platform continues to be an advocate for the preservation of African culture, promoting cross-cultural exchange, and advancing global engagement with African heritage.

Celebrating Excellence Across Various Fields

The 2026 edition of the AfriHeritage Awards will honor individuals, organizations, and cultural initiatives that have made remarkable contributions to African heritage and socio-economic progress. Categories include awards for excellence in continental impact, social impact, humanitarian work, cultural heritage, entrepreneurship, education, and diaspora engagement.

The Awards Ceremony will feature a dynamic program that combines an awards presentation with expert-led panels discussing crucial themes such as continental integration, creative economies, and diaspora investment. The event will also highlight Africa’s diverse cultural richness through live performances showcasing African music across its many genres.

A Vision to Catalyze Growth and Global Engagement

AfriHeritage was founded with a clear mission: to amplify the voices of Africans worldwide, celebrate the continent’s heritage, and drive intergenerational collaboration for meaningful economic impact. The awards serve as a catalyst for fostering partnerships that turn cultural capital into tangible progress.

“We are excited to bring together key leaders from across the African continent and diaspora for this momentous occasion,” says the Chairman/CEO of Heritage Times HT & Convener of AFRIHeritage, Mr. Moses Siloko Siasia. “The 2026 edition promises to be an exciting blend of celebration, education, and networking, and we look forward to recognizing those who have been making exceptional strides in preserving our rich African heritage while also shaping our continent’s future.”

The awards ceremony will also host a gala dinner, offering a chance for guests to engage with leading figures from the government, private sector, arts, civil society, and the diaspora. These networking sessions are expected to foster new collaborations and discuss pathways for investment in African creative economies.

A Platform for the African Story

AfriHeritage is more than just an awards ceremony, it’s a movement. With its focus on preserving and telling the African story to the world, AfriHeritage works to ensure that African culture is represented, respected, and celebrated on a global scale. The platform has rapidly become a premier destination for thought leaders, policy makers, entrepreneurs, and cultural advocates to come together and share ideas that influence Africa’s trajectory toward a more prosperous future.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, one of the finest venues in Accra, ensuring a setting befitting the celebration of African excellence.

For individuals and organizations interested in attending or sponsoring the event, further information can be found on the official AfriHeritage website at www.afriheritageawards.com .

About African Heritage Awards (AfriHeritage)

AfriHeritage is an initiative of Heritage Times HT, a platform committed to promoting Africa’s values and cultural heritage. The awards celebrate achievements in areas of culture, education, entrepreneurship, and humanitarian work, among others. AfriHeritage is driven by a team of passionate young Africans dedicated to fostering collaborations that create social and economic impact, both within the continent and across the global African diaspora.

