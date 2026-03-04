DMR News

Blue Fin Vision Expands Lens Replacement and Cataract Programme Across Phoenix Hospital Group Sites

ByEthan Lin

Mar 4, 2026

Blue Fin Vision®, the specialist ophthalmology clinic led by consultant surgeon Mfazo Hove, is delivering advanced lens replacement and cataract surgery across multiple sites within Phoenix Hospital Group.

The programme enables patients to access Blue Fin Vision’s established surgical pathway within a premium private hospital environment, combining specialist refractive expertise with high-specification theatre facilities.

“Whether treating cataract or performing refractive lens exchange, the objective is the same — precision, stability and reduced spectacle dependence,” says Mr Hove.

Lens replacement surgery involves removing the eye’s natural lens and replacing it with a bespoke intraocular implant, often chosen by patients seeking long-term visual clarity beyond laser suitability. Modern cataract surgery follows identical refractive principles, with implant selection tailored to lifestyle and visual goals.

Patients treated through Blue Fin Vision at Phoenix sites undergo:

• Structured preoperative diagnostics

• Implant selection based on refractive planning

• Dedicated surgical workflow

• Comprehensive post-operative aftercare

“The clinical standards and decision-making framework remain Blue Fin Vision’s,” Mr Hove explains. “The hospital provides the environment — the surgical pathway remains consistent.”

Mr Hove has performed more than 50,000 ophthalmic procedures across NHS and private practice and is recognised for high-volume lens surgery and refractive outcomes.

By delivering services across Phoenix Hospital Group locations, Blue Fin Vision increases accessibility while maintaining its independent clinical governance and patient-centred model.

More information about lens replacement surgery is available at:

https://bluefinvision.com/lens-replacement-surgery/

https://bluefinvision.com/cataract-surgery/

For more information about Blue Fin Vision, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

