DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News Newsbreak

SubSchool Launches on Product Hunt With AI-Powered Course Creation and Tutoring Workflows

ByEthan Lin

Mar 4, 2026

SubSchool launches on Product Hunt with an online teaching platform that turns lecture videos into structured courses, generates and grades homework with AI, and keeps tutoring recordings and assignments in a single thread for educators and learners.

SubSchool today launched on Product Hunt, introducing an all-in-one teaching platform designed to help educators create and run courses faster by automating routine tasks with AI. The platform is built for instructors who want to build a course from existing video lectures, generate assignments, and deliver lessons without setting up a separate website or connecting payment systems.

SubSchool is designed to convert recorded content into a ready-to-deliver learning experience. Educators can upload video lectures and have the platform structure them into modules and lessons, generate lesson descriptions, and create homework aligned with each lesson. Instead of manually rebuilding the same teaching flow for every new course, instructors can start from the materials they already have and turn them into a more organized, student-ready format in significantly less time. SubSchool also supports live teaching and 1:1 tutoring, combining scheduling, session links, recordings, and assignment workflows in one place.

For educators offering tutoring, SubSchool keeps the full learning loop in a single thread: the lesson recording, homework assignment, student submission, grading, and progress history. This makes it easier to continue each lesson with context instead of piecing information together across separate tools. The goal is to reduce tool switching, simplify follow-up, and help educators connect what happened in the session to what the learner should practice next.

SubSchool’s AI features extend beyond generating assignments. The platform supports automated checking for multiple formats, including written work and video-based answers, with educators able to review and adjust results before finalizing feedback. This workflow is intended to help scale feedback while maintaining instructor oversight, so teachers can spend less time on repetitive checking and more time on explaining, guiding, and improving outcomes.

For learners, SubSchool supports flexible course access: students can purchase a full course or start with individual lessons, making it easier to evaluate a program before committing. This can improve trust at the point of purchase and make courses more accessible to students who are interested in a specific topic rather than a full curriculum. This approach can be used for exam preparation formats – such as SAT-style learning paths – as well as structured corporate training programs.

“Educators lose a disproportionate amount of time on repetitive work that’s necessary but not where their expertise shines,” said Maksim Mamchur, Founder at SubSchool. “SubSchool converts what teachers already have – videos and recorded sessions – into structured lessons with assignments and feedback, so more time goes into teaching and less into formatting.”

The Product Hunt listing is available here: https://www.producthunt.com/products/subschool?launch=subschool-2
More information is available at https://subschool.us/

About SubSchool
SubSchool is an online teaching platform for educators who want to create and sell courses and run tutoring in one place. The platform combines course creation, live lessons, tutoring workflows, and AI-powered generation and grading tools designed to reduce routine work and help educators deliver structured learning experiences more efficiently.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

OFFENDER MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS LLC Announces Advanced Executive Protection Services for High-Profile Clients
Mar 5, 2026 Ethan Lin
Global Coin Announces Two Landmark American Silver Eagle Set Completions: “The Impossible Set” (MS70) and the “Ultimate 40-Year Proof Set” (PF70 Ultra Cameo)
Mar 5, 2026 Ethan Lin
Get Ready to Celebrate the 2026 St. Thomas Carnival with St. Thomas Luxury Villas & Resorts Ultimate Guide
Mar 5, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801