SubSchool Launches on Product Hunt With AI-Powered Course Creation and Tutoring Workflows

SubSchool launches on Product Hunt with an online teaching platform that turns lecture videos into structured courses, generates and grades homework with AI, and keeps tutoring recordings and assignments in a single thread for educators and learners.

SubSchool today launched on Product Hunt, introducing an all-in-one teaching platform designed to help educators create and run courses faster by automating routine tasks with AI. The platform is built for instructors who want to build a course from existing video lectures, generate assignments, and deliver lessons without setting up a separate website or connecting payment systems.

SubSchool is designed to convert recorded content into a ready-to-deliver learning experience. Educators can upload video lectures and have the platform structure them into modules and lessons, generate lesson descriptions, and create homework aligned with each lesson. Instead of manually rebuilding the same teaching flow for every new course, instructors can start from the materials they already have and turn them into a more organized, student-ready format in significantly less time. SubSchool also supports live teaching and 1:1 tutoring, combining scheduling, session links, recordings, and assignment workflows in one place.

For educators offering tutoring, SubSchool keeps the full learning loop in a single thread: the lesson recording, homework assignment, student submission, grading, and progress history. This makes it easier to continue each lesson with context instead of piecing information together across separate tools. The goal is to reduce tool switching, simplify follow-up, and help educators connect what happened in the session to what the learner should practice next.

SubSchool’s AI features extend beyond generating assignments. The platform supports automated checking for multiple formats, including written work and video-based answers, with educators able to review and adjust results before finalizing feedback. This workflow is intended to help scale feedback while maintaining instructor oversight, so teachers can spend less time on repetitive checking and more time on explaining, guiding, and improving outcomes.

For learners, SubSchool supports flexible course access: students can purchase a full course or start with individual lessons, making it easier to evaluate a program before committing. This can improve trust at the point of purchase and make courses more accessible to students who are interested in a specific topic rather than a full curriculum. This approach can be used for exam preparation formats – such as SAT-style learning paths – as well as structured corporate training programs.

“Educators lose a disproportionate amount of time on repetitive work that’s necessary but not where their expertise shines,” said Maksim Mamchur, Founder at SubSchool. “SubSchool converts what teachers already have – videos and recorded sessions – into structured lessons with assignments and feedback, so more time goes into teaching and less into formatting.”

The Product Hunt listing is available here: https://www.producthunt.com/products/subschool?launch=subschool-2

More information is available at https://subschool.us/

About SubSchool

SubSchool is an online teaching platform for educators who want to create and sell courses and run tutoring in one place. The platform combines course creation, live lessons, tutoring workflows, and AI-powered generation and grading tools designed to reduce routine work and help educators deliver structured learning experiences more efficiently.