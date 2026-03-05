DMR News

Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy Announces Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri as Winner of Family Lawyer of the Year in 2026 for Excellence in Family Law UAE

Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy is honored to announce that Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri has received the Family Lawyer of the Year 2026 from Corporate INTL, recognizing her outstanding performance in Family Law in the UAE.

This recognition from international award bodies highlights not just professional achievement but also trust, credibility, and a proven record of client advocacy in one of the world’s most diverse legal landscapes.

The award is presented annually by Corporate INTL to legal professionals demonstrating exceptional expertise, service quality, and industry impact. The announcement of the award can be viewed on this link.

“I am truly grateful for this recognition. This award reflects the trust my clients place in me and the collective efforts of everyone who supports this work. It is a privilege to serve families and help them navigate challenging times with care and integrity,” said Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri

She remains dedicated to advancing standards within the field of family law by expanding specialized services, enhancing client support initiatives, investing in continuous legal education, and strengthening her regional presence to better serve individuals and families across the region.

This award is more than a title; it represents years of commitment to guiding families through life’s most important transitions with clarity, strength, and compassion.

For more information about Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy and its award-winning achievements, please visit https://www.alrowaad.ae/

About Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy,

Awatif Mohammed Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy is a UAE-based full-service law firm established in 2003, with offices in Dubai. Licensed to appear before all UAE courts, the firm provides comprehensive legal services, including family, criminal, civil, corporate, labor, real estate, and arbitration matters. Known for its professionalism and client-focused approach, the firm serves both local and international clients across the UAE.

