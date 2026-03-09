DMR News

Dentique Dental Spa Supports World Oral Health Day 2026

Mar 9, 2026

Mount Lawley, WA Australia – March 2026 — Dr. Camelia Furlan, Principal Dentist at Dentique Dental Spa in Mount Lawley, Western Australia, is proud to support World Oral Health Day 2026 by raising awareness about the importance of gum health and preventive dental care. Celebrated globally on 20 March and endorsed by the FDI World Dental Federation, World Oral Health Day encourages communities worldwide to prioritise oral hygiene and understand the long-term impact oral health has on overall wellbeing.

As part of this year’s campaign, Dentique Dental Spa is placing special attention on periodontal health, helping patients better understand how healthy gums provide the foundation for a strong, confident smile. To mark the occasion, Dr. Furlan and her team are offering a Free Periodontal Consultation, along with special offers on selected dental services, to encourage individuals to take proactive steps toward maintaining optimal oral health.

Dentique Dental Spa, an established dental practice serving the Mount Lawley community, remains committed to helping patients maintain healthy smiles through education, prevention, and personalised care.

Dr. Furlan explains, “World Oral Health Day is an important reminder that oral health goes far beyond appearance. Healthy gums are essential for long-term dental stability and overall health. Through education and early intervention, we can help patients avoid more serious issues and maintain confidence in their smiles.”

Regular dental check-ups remain a cornerstone of preventive care. During routine appointments, dental professionals assess the condition of the teeth, gums, and surrounding tissues, allowing early detection of potential concerns before they progress. Preventive care not only helps reduce the risk of cavities and gum disease but also supports long-term oral function and comfort.

Periodontal disease, commonly known as gum disease, is one of the most common oral health conditions affecting adults. Often developing gradually, it can progress silently without obvious symptoms in its early stages. Signs such as swollen or bleeding gums, persistent bad breath, or gum recession may indicate the need for professional evaluation. Early detection allows for effective treatment and can prevent complications including bone loss and tooth loss.

Research continues to highlight the connection between oral health and systemic wellbeing, with links identified between periodontal disease and conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Maintaining healthy gums therefore plays an important role in supporting overall health, reinforcing the importance of regular dental care and ongoing awareness.

Understanding Periodontal Disease

Periodontal disease is a progressive condition affecting the gums and supporting structures of the teeth. It typically begins as gingivitis, which is reversible with proper care, and may advance if left untreated.

Gingivitis is characterised by red or swollen gums that may bleed during brushing or flossing. Early periodontitis develops when plaque and bacteria begin to form pockets between the teeth and gums, potentially leading to mild bone loss. As the condition progresses to moderate and advanced stages, increased inflammation and infection can result in gum recession, tooth mobility, and eventual tooth loss if treatment is not sought.

Several factors may increase the risk of periodontal disease, including poor oral hygiene habits, smoking, stress, and dietary choices. Dentique Dental Spa offers comprehensive periodontal care tailored to individual patient needs, including professional cleaning, deep scaling and root planing, and advanced treatment options when required.

Dr. Furlan adds, “Prevention is always better than treatment. By maintaining regular check-ups and good home care habits, patients can significantly reduce their risk of developing serious gum disease.”

While professional care is essential, daily oral hygiene at home plays an equally important role. Brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, flossing regularly, maintaining a balanced diet, and staying hydrated all contribute to healthier gums and improved long-term oral health outcomes.

World Oral Health Day serves as an important reminder that oral health is a lifelong commitment. Through education, preventive care, and patient-focused treatment, Dentique Dental Spa aims to help individuals feel empowered to take control of their oral health journey.

As 20 March approaches, Dr. Furlan encourages individuals and families across Mount Lawley to use World Oral Health Day 2026 as an opportunity to reflect on their oral health habits and take positive steps toward healthier gums and brighter smiles. Patients are invited to schedule a Scale and Polish appointment to take advantage of the practice’s Special Promotion and celebrate World Oral Health Day with a healthier smile.

