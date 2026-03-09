OpenAI Delays ChatGPT ‘Adult Mode’ Feature As Company Prioritizes Core AI Improvements

OpenAI has postponed the release of “adult mode,” a planned ChatGPT feature intended to allow verified adult users to access erotica and other adult content, as the company shifts its focus to improvements in the chatbot’s core capabilities.

An OpenAI spokesperson told Axios the company is delaying the feature in order to concentrate on work that is considered a higher priority for users.

The company said it is focusing on developments related to the chatbot’s intelligence, personality, and its ability to act more proactively.

Feature Originally Announced In October

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman first introduced the concept of adult mode in October.

At the time, Altman said the company planned to expand the types of content available to verified adult users once stronger age-verification systems were in place.

“In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our ‘treat adult users like adults’ principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults,” Altman wrote when describing the planned feature.

The concept was framed as part of a broader effort to introduce age-based content access within ChatGPT.

Previous Delay Pushed Release Into Early 2026

The feature had already been delayed once before the most recent announcement.

The original timeline targeted a December release. However, that schedule changed after Altman reportedly issued an internal memo declaring a “code red” and instructing teams to prioritize improvements to ChatGPT’s core product experience.

The revised schedule shifted the expected launch to the first quarter of this year.

Company Says More Development Time Is Needed

OpenAI now says the feature will require additional development time.

“We still believe in the principle of treating adults like adults, but getting the experience right will take more time,” the spokesperson told Axios.

The company did not provide a revised launch timeline for adult mode.

The delay was first reported by Sources.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.