Golf Gear Direct Highlights New TaylorMade Qi Drivers and Irons for UK Golfers

Golf Gear Direct has strengthened its TaylorMade offering with the latest Qi drivers, fairway woods, and irons, giving UK golfers access to one of TaylorMade’s most advanced equipment ranges to date. The Qi family focuses on improving forgiveness, distance, and consistency, helping players achieve better performance across the bag.

The TaylorMade Qi drivers are designed to reduce side spin and improve accuracy, while the Qi fairway woods and hybrids deliver added versatility from the tee and fairway. The range is complemented by Qi irons, engineered to provide a balance of distance, forgiveness, and feel for a wide range of golfers.

One of the key technologies behind the drivers is the 60-year Carbon Twist face, which helps maintain direction on heel and toe strikes, while also saving weight, all of which contributes to faster ball speeds. The improved roll radius on the clubface also increases spin consistency across various strike locations, improving both carry and total distance.

By expanding its TaylorMade range, Golf Gear Direct continues to provide golfers with access to the newest equipment from one of the game’s leading manufacturers. The latest TaylorMade Qi clubs are now available through Golf Gear Direct’s online store and retail locations.

Golfers can explore the full TaylorMade Qi golf club range , including drivers, woods, and irons, alongside a wide selection of TaylorMade golf equipment and accessories. They can explore various driver models, including options designed for maximum forgiveness, lower spin, or lightweight speed, allowing them to choose the clubs that are best suited to their own swing and playing style.

