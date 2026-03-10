US And Israel Strikes On Iran Trigger Regional Conflict With Rising Casualties And Energy Disruptions

Conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States has entered its second week after coordinated strikes on Iran on 28 February killed Iran’s long-time supreme leader and damaged military and nuclear-linked sites across the country. Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, Gulf states hosting US forces, shipping routes, and energy infrastructure, while additional fighting has spread to Lebanon and other parts of the region.

Initial Strikes And Leadership Change In Iran

The war began on 28 February when the United States and Israel launched attacks on missile infrastructure, military installations, and leadership targets across Iran, including in the capital Tehran. During the first wave of strikes, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who had led the country since 1989, was killed.

Israel’s military said dozens of senior figures in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were also killed during the attacks.

Following Khamenei’s death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new supreme leader on 8 March.

The United States and Israel have continued to target locations linked to Iran’s nuclear programme. Iran has repeatedly stated that its nuclear programme is peaceful. In recent days, attacks have also expanded to include Iranian oil refineries.

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said on 6 March that more than 1,300 people had been killed in Iran since the war began. The US-based group Human Rights Activists in Iran reported a day later that at least 1,205 civilians had died.

Iran also accused the United States and Israel of striking a girls’ school near an IRGC base in southern Iran on 28 February, saying more than 160 people were killed. The United States said it was examining reports of the incident, while Israel said it was not aware of any military operations in that area.

Internet connectivity across Iran has been heavily restricted and national airspace has been closed.

Outside Iranian territory, a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean near the coast of Sri Lanka. At least 87 people were reported killed in that incident.

Iran Launches Regional Missile And Drone Attacks

Iran described the strikes by Israel and the United States as “unprovoked, illegal and illegitimate” and began large-scale retaliatory attacks.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said missile and drone strikes targeted Israeli government and military locations in Tel Aviv and other areas.

Iran has also been accused of expanding attacks to additional targets, including shipping routes and civilian locations. Hotels in Dubai were among the sites reportedly struck.

Countries hosting US military bases have also been affected. Strikes were reported in Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, as well as in Oman and Saudi Arabia, which are considered US allies.

At least 10 people have been killed across the Gulf region, most of them security personnel or foreign workers.

Among the Gulf states, Bahrain recorded the highest casualties from a single strike. On 9 March, 23 civilians were reported injured in an attack, including four children.

The week before, drones struck the US embassy in Riyadh and a car park next to the US consulate in Dubai.

Other countries reported related incidents. Iraq said Iran carried out a strike near Erbil airport on 6 March. Turkey said it shot down an Iranian missile that entered its airspace two days earlier. Azerbaijan accused Iran of attacking an airport using drones.

A joint statement issued by the United States and several Arab allies condemned Iran’s actions, stating that attacks targeting civilians and countries not involved in hostilities were reckless and destabilising.

Additional Incidents And Military Casualties

Elsewhere in the region, a drone struck a British military base in Cyprus, according to the UK Ministry of Defence. The president of Cyprus blamed Iran for the attack, though Western officials later said the drone was not launched from Iran.

By Sunday, 8 March, seven US service members had been reported killed.

On 7 March, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed neighbouring countries in a televised message on Iranian state television.

Pezeshkian apologised for attacks affecting nearby states and said Iran did not intend to invade neighbouring countries. He said the leadership had ordered the armed forces not to attack neighbouring countries unless Iran itself was attacked first.

Hezbollah Opens Front In Lebanon

A separate front in the conflict opened in Lebanon on 2 March when the Iran-aligned militant group Hezbollah fired rockets at Israeli positions.

Israel responded with strikes targeting Beirut and areas in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said its attacks were intended to avenge the assassination of Ali Khamenei.

Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz said on 3 March that Israeli ground forces would move forward and seize additional strategic areas in Lebanon to prevent further attacks.

On the night of 6 March, Israel launched what it described as a “broad-scale wave” of strikes against Beirut. The Israeli military said the operation targeted Hezbollah command centres and a facility storing drones in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh.

Lebanon’s health ministry said that by 8 March the attacks had killed more than 390 people, including 83 children.

Lebanon’s social affairs minister said more than 100,000 residents had fled their homes following the escalation.

The Israeli military also reported that two Israeli soldiers had been killed as of 8 March.

Strategic Context And Political Disputes

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the initial strikes on Iran as a pre-emptive operation aimed at removing threats to Israel, though he did not specify the immediate trigger for military action.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States had prior knowledge that Israel intended to act, and that American forces responded pre-emptively because of expected Iranian attacks on US personnel.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Effie Defrin said the military operation followed months of strategic deception intended to catch Iran off guard.

Some US lawmakers have asked the administration of President Donald Trump to provide evidence that Iran posed an imminent threat before military action began.

Tensions between Iran and both the United States and Israel date back decades. Since the 1979 Islamic revolution, Iran’s leadership has repeatedly called for Israel’s elimination and has described the United States as its primary adversary.

The United States and Israel have led Western opposition to Iran’s nuclear programme, arguing that Iran seeks to build nuclear weapons. Iran denies that claim and maintains its programme is for peaceful purposes.

In June 2025, Israel and the United States attacked Iranian nuclear and military sites in a conflict that lasted 12 days. Both countries later said Iran attempted to rebuild parts of its nuclear programme and develop missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

President Trump said those missiles could eventually reach the United States, though US intelligence assessments have not supported that claim.

Israel considers Iran an existential threat and has called for the elimination of Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes along with political change in Tehran.

The United States first discussed possible military action in January after Iranian security forces used deadly force against protesters. Negotiations between Washington and Tehran followed and appeared to make progress until 27 February, when Trump said he was dissatisfied with the talks. Hours later, the United States and Israel began their strikes.

On 6 March, Trump said there would be “no deal” unless Iran agreed to unconditional surrender.

After Pezeshkian’s televised statement, Trump said on social media that the Iranian leader had apologised and surrendered because of sustained attacks by the United States and Israel. Trump later added in the same message that Iran would be hit very hard.

Global Energy Markets And Shipping Disruptions

The conflict has begun affecting global energy markets and international trade.

Iran has been accused of attacking ships in the Gulf region, contributing to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway carries about 20% of the world’s oil and gas supply.

Strikes have also been reported at energy facilities, including Oman’s Duqm commercial port and the Fujairah oil terminal in the United Arab Emirates.

Several large producers have suspended operations. Qatar halted production at its liquefied natural gas facilities, while Saudi Arabia suspended operations at its largest domestic refinery.

Oil and gas prices have risen sharply amid concerns about global supply and energy costs.

President Trump said on 3 March that the US Navy would protect shipping in the region if necessary and would do so “at a very reasonable price.”

On 5 March, the British maritime security agency UKMTO reported that a tanker near Kuwait had been struck by a large explosion, causing an oil spill.

Airspace Closures And Travel Disruption

Airspace closures across the Middle East have caused one of the most serious disruptions to international travel since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of flights were grounded as regional airspace closed.

On 6 March, Etihad Airways said it would resume limited flights from Abu Dhabi to London, Manchester, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Rome, Paris, and Milan.

Emirates also restarted some flights after parts of regional airspace reopened.

Qatar partially reopened its airspace on 7 March. Qatar Airways said it planned to operate repatriation flights and resumed limited services to and from Doha on 8 March.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advised travellers planning to visit the Middle East to consult its official guidance.

The UNHCR reported that escalating violence across the region has already triggered significant population movement.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.