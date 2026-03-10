Bluesky CEO Jay Graber Steps Down As Company Names Toni Schneider Interim Chief Executive

Bluesky chief executive Jay Graber is stepping down from the company’s top leadership position and will move into a new role as chief innovation officer. The company said Monday that Toni Schneider will take over as interim chief executive while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

Graber led Bluesky through a period of user growth and development of its underlying network technology. The platform now reports about 43 million users and continues to expand the use of its decentralized networking system.

Leadership Transition And New Roles

Bluesky said Schneider will serve as interim CEO while remaining active as a partner at True Ventures. Schneider previously served as chief executive of Automattic.

Both Automattic and True Ventures are investors in Bluesky.

In a company blog post announcing the leadership change, Graber said the company has reached a stage where it requires operational leadership focused on scaling the platform and executing long-term growth plans.

Graber said she will concentrate on building technology and developing new ideas as chief innovation officer.

“I’m most energized by exploring new ideas, bringing a vision to life, and helping people discover their strengths,” she wrote. “Transitioning to a more focused role where I can do what brings me energy is my way of putting that belief into practice.”

Bluesky’s board said it will conduct a search for a permanent chief executive while Schneider leads the company on an interim basis.

Company Growth And Platform Development

During Graber’s tenure, Bluesky expanded its user base and continued building the decentralized social networking framework known as the AT Protocol.

The service gained attention as an alternative to major social platforms after changes were introduced to X following its acquisition by Elon Musk.

The growth of Bluesky also occurred during increased competition from other platforms, including Threads.

While the platform’s expansion attracted new users, it also presented operational challenges related to moderation policies and platform governance.

Some users expected Bluesky to take stronger action in moderating content. The company instead encouraged the use of moderation tools that allow individuals and communities to manage their own content filters.

Regulatory And Compliance Challenges

Bluesky now faces increasing regulatory obligations as several US states adopt age-assurance requirements for social media platforms.

One such law in Mississippi led Bluesky to block access to the platform within the state.

Other states, including Ohio, South Dakota and Wyoming, have introduced regulations that require age verification systems for users.

These compliance requirements represent a new operational challenge for the company as it expands its network.

Next Phase Of Growth

In a separate blog post, Schneider said Bluesky has grown to more than 40 million users and now supports an ecosystem of more than 500 active applications built on its network.

He said the next stage of development will focus on expanding the platform’s ecosystem and supporting third-party developers building services on the network.

“Bluesky has cracked a case that stumped the industry for years,” Schneider wrote. “How to create a social network that has the best of both worlds.”

He described the platform as combining user control typical of open networks with the ease of use associated with modern social media services.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

