OpenAI Acquires Promptfoo To Expand AI Security Testing For Enterprise Agent Platform

OpenAI has announced the acquisition of Promptfoo, a company founded in 2024 to develop tools that identify vulnerabilities in large language models. OpenAI said the startup’s technology will be integrated into its enterprise platform for AI agents after the transaction closes.

The acquisition comes as companies deploying autonomous AI systems seek stronger safeguards to prevent manipulation, data exposure, or other security risks.

Integration Into OpenAI Frontier Platform

OpenAI said Promptfoo’s tools will be incorporated into OpenAI Frontier.

The platform is designed to support autonomous AI agents capable of performing digital tasks for businesses. These agents can automate workflows, interact with systems, and carry out operational processes.

OpenAI said Promptfoo’s technology will strengthen the platform’s security capabilities. The tools will enable automated red-teaming processes, allow companies to evaluate agent-based workflows for potential vulnerabilities, and monitor system activity for compliance and operational risks.

Red-teaming refers to testing systems by simulating attacks or adversarial behaviour to identify weaknesses before they can be exploited.

The company said it plans to continue developing Promptfoo’s open-source tools as part of the integration.

Security Concerns Around AI Agents

Interest in AI agents has grown as companies explore automation across areas such as operations, customer service, and software development.

However, autonomous systems can create new security challenges. AI agents operating online could potentially be manipulated by adversaries, expose confidential information, or interact with systems in unintended ways.

The acquisition reflects efforts by AI developers to demonstrate that advanced AI tools can be used safely in business environments that handle sensitive data and critical operations.

Promptfoo Background And Technology

Promptfoo was founded by Ian Webster and Michael D’Angelo.

The company developed testing tools that allow organisations to evaluate how large language models respond to prompts, identify weaknesses, and detect security issues.

Its product includes an open-source interface and a software library designed for testing AI models against potential vulnerabilities.

Promptfoo said its tools are used by more than 25% of companies listed in the Fortune 500.

Funding And Transaction Details

According to data from PitchBook, Promptfoo raised about $23 million since it was founded.

The company was valued at approximately $86 million after its most recent funding round in July 2025.

OpenAI did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition.

Featured image credits: Roboflow Universe

