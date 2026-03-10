Sharon P. Fabian Marks 25 Years of Pioneering Bridal Fair Leadership in the Philippines

Revolutionizing the Philippine Wedding Industry

In the Philippines, bridal fairs as they are known now wouldn’t exist without Sharon P. Fabian.

In Southeast Asia’s dynamic wedding market, few entrepreneurs have left as lasting a mark as Sharon P. Fabian. As the founder of Themes & Motifs, she celebrates 25 years of pioneering leadership, transforming the way couples and wedding professionals connect across the Philippines.

Before her vision took hold, bridal fairs were largely hotel-centric and restrictive, often limiting participation from venues, caterers, other hotels, food providers, and other competing service providers. Fabian recognized the need for a truly inclusive, professional platform. She introduced a neutral marketplace that welcomed the full spectrum of the wedding industry—from hotels and caterers to planners, stylists, photographers, and designers. The result: couples gained unprecedented choice and transparency, while the model became a blueprint widely adopted by wedding fair organizers nationwide, redefining the industry.

At the heart of this transformation is Wedding Expo Philippines, the nation’s longest-running bridal fair, which celebrated its 46th edition in March 2026. With over 150,000 brides and grooms-to-be who have walked its expo floors over the years, the event has become a defining marketplace for the Philippine wedding industry.

Over time, Wedding Expo Philippines has also given birth to some of the country’s most illustrious wedding suppliers, with several eventually making a name for themselves on the international wedding scene. More than a thousand wedding and events suppliers have called the expo home through the years, making it a powerful platform where businesses grow, brands are built, and industry standards are elevated.

Themes & Motifs also introduced the Top Booker Award, recognizing suppliers who excel in verifiable sales during its events and encouraging professionalism, innovation, and healthy competition. This award concept has since become a staple adopted by other bridal fairs across the Philippines.

Fabian’s work has also been acknowledged by hospitality partners within the wedding and events industry. She received a Gratus Gem Award during a milestone edition of the Philippines’ most prestigious bridal fashion showcase, Marry Me at Marriott, recognizing her contributions as an event organizer to build and promote Marriott’s flagship weddings-and-events platform.

Beyond the expo floor, Fabian continues to shape wedding culture as Chief Inspirer of Inspirations.ph, guiding modern couples with insights, trends, and ideas for stylish, meaningful celebrations.

Even as she transforms an industry, Fabian balances professional vision with a deeply creative personal life. A devoted mother to a rising musical theatre performer and the spouse of a senior officer at a North American embassy, she brings to every creative endeavor the perspective, discipline, and inspiration shaped by a deeply fulfilling life at home. As Themes & Motifs celebrates 25 years and Wedding Expo Philippines marks its 46th edition, Fabian’s journey is a testament to how visionary leadership, innovation, and purpose can turn a single idea into an industry-defining institution—one whose influence resonates far beyond the Philippines.

About Themes & Motifs:

Themes & Motifs is the leading wedding fair organizer in the Philippines, founded by Sharon P. Fabian. Over the past 25 years, it has built a reputation for creating inclusive, professional platforms that connect couples with top wedding vendors. Through its flagship event, Wedding Expo Philippines, Themes & Motifs has become an integral part of the wedding planning process for countless couples, while also helping to raise the standards of the wedding industry nationwide.

