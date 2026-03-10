DMR News

AI Researchers From OpenAI And Google DeepMind Support Anthropic Lawsuit Over Pentagon Supply Chain Risk Label

Mar 10, 2026

More than 30 employees from OpenAI and Google DeepMind have filed a legal statement supporting Anthropic in its lawsuit against the US Department of Defense after the agency designated the company a supply chain risk. The filing argues the government’s decision could affect the artificial intelligence industry and limit open discussion about the risks of advanced AI systems.

The statement, known as an amicus brief, was submitted Monday according to court filings. Among the signatories is Jeff Dean.

Support Filed After Pentagon Designation

The filing came shortly after Anthropic filed two lawsuits against the United States Department of Defense and other federal agencies. Technology publication Wired first reported the development.

Late last week the Pentagon labeled Anthropic a supply chain risk after the company refused to allow the Department of Defense to use its AI technology for certain applications. The designation is typically associated with foreign adversaries.

The dispute began after Anthropic declined to remove restrictions preventing its technology from being used for mass surveillance of Americans or for autonomously firing weapons.

The Department of Defense argued that its contracts should allow the military to use AI tools for any lawful purpose and not be limited by restrictions imposed by a private contractor.

Arguments Presented In The Court Filing

The employees who submitted the brief argued that the Pentagon had other options if it was dissatisfied with Anthropic’s contract conditions.

According to the filing, the agency could have terminated the agreement and selected another supplier.

“If the government was no longer satisfied with the agreed-upon terms of its contract with Anthropic, it could have simply canceled the contract and purchased the services of another leading AI company,” the brief states.

Shortly after labeling Anthropic a supply chain risk, the Department of Defense signed a new agreement with OpenAI. The move prompted objections from some employees at the company.

Concerns About Impact On AI Industry

The filing states that the Pentagon’s decision could have wider effects on the development of artificial intelligence technologies in the United States.

“If allowed to proceed, this effort to punish one of the leading U.S. AI companies will undoubtedly have consequences for the United States’ industrial and scientific competitiveness in the field of artificial intelligence and beyond,” the brief reads.

The document also warns that such actions could discourage researchers and companies from discussing potential risks linked to AI systems.

Debate Over AI Safety Restrictions

The brief also supports the safeguards Anthropic has placed on its systems. The company has stated that its technology should not be used for domestic mass surveillance or for autonomous lethal weapons systems.

According to the filing, restrictions written into contracts and embedded in technical safeguards currently serve as an important control mechanism while broader legal frameworks for AI remain under development.

The employees who signed the brief wrote that without public legislation governing the use of advanced AI, limitations imposed by developers help reduce the risk of misuse.

Previous Appeals To Defense Department And Industry Leaders

Many of the same employees previously signed open letters urging the Department of Defense to withdraw the supply chain risk designation applied to Anthropic.

Those letters also called on leaders of AI companies to support Anthropic and to oppose unrestricted military use of their systems.

