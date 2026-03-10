FAA Approves Pilot Program Allowing Electric Air Taxi Testing Across 26 US States

The Federal Aviation Administration has approved eight pilot projects that will allow several companies to begin broader testing of electric aircraft across the United States as early as this summer. The initiative forms part of a three-year programme designed to support development of next-generation aircraft used for passenger transport, regional travel, cargo delivery, and emergency medical services.

The programme will involve companies including Archer Aviation, Beta Technologies, Joby Aviation and Wisk Aero.

Three-Year Advanced Air Mobility Program

The testing programme, known as the Advanced Air Mobility and Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program, was announced last year through an executive order issued by Donald Trump.

According to Sean Duffy, the initiative aims to ensure American companies remain competitive in the development of next-generation aircraft systems.

The programme will operate across 26 states and focus on aircraft designed for urban air taxi services, regional transport routes, logistics operations, and emergency medical transport.

Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, commonly known as eVTOLs, have attracted investment from numerous technology and aviation companies. These aircraft are designed to take off and land vertically like helicopters while using electric propulsion systems.

Developers have promoted the technology as a future option for urban air taxi networks and regional transport systems. However, commercial deployment has been slowed by the regulatory process required for new aircraft certification.

The FAA must approve any new aircraft design before it enters commercial service, a process that typically takes several years and requires large financial investment.

Testing Before Full Certification

Under the pilot programme, selected companies will be able to test their aircraft even though they have not yet received full regulatory certification.

Officials say the programme will help regulators and companies gain operational experience with the aircraft before broader commercial deployment.

FAA Deputy Administrator Chris Rocheleau said the projects will provide practical information for future aviation standards.

“These partnerships will help us better understand how to safely and efficiently integrate these aircraft into the National Airspace System,” Rocheleau said in a prepared statement.

He added that the projects will produce operational data needed to support safe Advanced Air Mobility operations.

The FAA said it received 30 proposals for participation in the programme before selecting the eight projects.

Companies And Market Impact

The approval could accelerate development timelines for several companies in the electric aviation sector.

Kyle Clark said participation in the programme will allow the company to begin aircraft operations about one year earlier than previously planned.

Shares of Beta Technologies rose nearly 12% on Monday following the announcement. Publicly traded companies Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation also recorded gains in their share prices.

Archer Aviation compared the programme to pilot projects used in the development of autonomous vehicle services and said the testing environment will help establish procedures for scaling electric air taxi networks.

The company is developing a four-passenger piloted eVTOL aircraft called Midnight. Archer said the programme will help prepare its planned air taxi service in Los Angeles during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Government Partnerships Required

Companies participating in the programme must partner with state, local, tribal, or territorial authorities to conduct testing operations.

One project involves the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey working with Archer Aviation, Beta Technologies, Joby Aviation and Electra to evaluate several operational concepts. One test scenario would involve operations from a Manhattan heliport.

The Texas Department of Transportation will collaborate with Archer, Beta, Joby and Wisk to test regional flight routes connecting Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and eventually Houston.

That programme aims to create networks of air taxi services linking cities and expanding regional mobility.

Additional Projects Across Multiple Regions

Some projects extend across multiple regions of the United States.

A project led by the Utah Department of Transportation will test next-generation aircraft and operational concepts across the Pacific Northwest, the Rocky Mountains, and the Plains of Oklahoma.

Another initiative organised by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will involve 13 states and focus on expanding regional flight connectivity.

Other projects concentrate on cargo logistics, emergency response operations, and automation technologies.

Beta Technologies and Elroy Air will test cargo and personnel transport flights into the Gulf of America and to energy industry locations in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.

Additional programmes are led by transportation departments in Florida, Louisiana and North Carolina.

In New Mexico, the city of Albuquerque is partnering with Reliable Robotics to test autonomous flight operations.

Featured image credits: Flickr

