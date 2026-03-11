Whoop Launches Women’s Health Blood Test Panel And Menstrual Cycle Insights Feature

Fitness wearable maker Whoop announced a new women’s health panel through its Whoop Labs blood testing service and introduced a menstrual cycle insights feature in its app, expanding the company’s focus on health tracking for female users.

The company said the new testing panel includes 11 biomarkers designed to provide insights into hormone levels, cycle regulation, and broader health indicators.

The blood test will be available for purchase starting next month.

New Blood Test Panel Targets Hormonal And Nutritional Insights

Whoop said the women’s health panel measures biomarkers including Anti-Müllerian Hormone, Progesterone, Prolactin, and Thyroid Peroxidase Antibodies.

Additional markers include Free T4, Free T3, Leptin, Vitamin B12, Folate, Magnesium, and Phosphate.

The company said analyzing these markers can help users understand aspects of their health such as hormonal transitions, thyroid function, nutrient sufficiency, and bone metabolism.

Whoop said the insights become more meaningful when combined with data collected from its wearable devices, including metrics on activity, sleep, and recovery.

When Whoop first introduced its blood testing service in September 2025, the company said more than 350,000 people had joined the waitlist.

App Feature Tracks Hormonal Patterns And Cycle Changes

Alongside the lab panel, Whoop introduced a new feature called Hormonal Symptom Insights and Predictions.

The feature analyzes a user’s past menstrual cycle data to model hormonal changes over time.

Based on that data, the system predicts potential time windows for future periods and provides insights into cycle length, irregularities, and symptom patterns.

Whoop said the feature can also integrate results from the blood testing panel to categorize biomarker results as “optimal,” “sufficient,” or “out of range.”

The company also released a menstrual cycle research white paper outlining the modeling methods behind the new tools.

Wearable Industry Increasing Focus On Women’s Health

The announcement comes as wearable technology companies expand offerings focused on women’s health.

Earlier this month, smart ring maker Oura introduced a new artificial intelligence model designed to analyze women’s health data, along with a chatbot that answers health-related questions based on user metrics.

Whoop said women represent its fastest-growing user segment.

The company reported a 150% increase in female users over the past year.

It also said women engage 30% more frequently with its Whoop AI feature compared with other users.

In October 2025, Oura chief commercial officer Dorothy Kilroy told TechCrunch that women in their twenties had become the company’s fastest-growing user group.

Featured image credits: Coach Catalyst

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.