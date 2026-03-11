Apple Produces 25% Of Global iPhones In India As Supply Chain Shift Accelerates

Apple is now manufacturing about 25% of its global iPhone output in India, reaching a milestone analysts predicted several years ago as the company continues efforts to diversify production away from China.

According to a Bloomberg report, India produced roughly 55 million iPhones last year out of Apple’s estimated global output of between 220 million and 230 million units.

The expansion reflects Apple’s broader strategy to reduce its dependence on Chinese manufacturing while building alternative production hubs.

Production Shift Driven By Supply Chain Diversification

Apple has steadily increased manufacturing activity in India in recent years.

The company reportedly began producing the entire iPhone 17 lineup in India before its launch in September, marking a notable expansion of its local manufacturing capabilities.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook also said that most iPhones sold in the United States are now supplied by devices manufactured in India.

The company’s production diversification gained momentum in 2025 as Apple navigated changing U.S. tariff policies affecting imports from China.

To manage those uncertainties, Apple accelerated efforts to expand manufacturing across multiple countries.

Political And Trade Pressures Around Manufacturing Decisions

The strategic shift has also drawn attention from political leaders.

According to Bloomberg, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Cook during a business summit in Doha in May against further expanding production in India.

The warning came as Apple increased its investment in manufacturing facilities outside China.

Apple has not publicly commented on the discussion.

India Emerging As A Key Market For Apple

India is also becoming an increasingly important consumer market for Apple’s products.

Research firm Counterpoint reported that Apple shipped about 14 million iPhones in India last year, representing a 9% increase compared with the previous year.

Bloomberg also reported that iPhone sales in the country exceeded $9 billion during the same period.

Apple has been expanding its retail presence in India as part of that growth strategy.

The company opened its sixth retail store in the country last month.

Apple is also reportedly in discussions to introduce its Apple Pay service in India later this year

Featured image credits: Truescope

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.